Business Maverick

Tesla Berlin Factory Preparation Delayed by German Court

By Bloomberg 16 February 2020
Caption
A Tesla Inc. Model S, left, and Model X electric vehicles. Photographer: Justin Chin/Bloomberg

Elon Musk’s plan to build an electric car plant in Germany has run into legal trouble after a court said clearing a forest near Berlin for a new Tesla Inc. factory must stop immediately while it considers a challange by environmentalists.

The Berlin-Brandenburg higher administrative court issued an injunction against further construction of the Tesla factory after overturning a lower court ruling against environmental group Gruene Liga Brandenburg. The group is seeking to prevent Tesla from clearing more of the surrounding forest and the court said it will make a final decision on the complaint in the coming days.

Tesla and the local government have already filed their response to the complaint and are now “relying on the prompt decision” of the court, Joerg Steinbach, spokesman for the regional government said on Twitter.

Jörg Steinbach@joergstb
Das #OVG hat dem #LfU (Landesumweltamt) und #Tesla Gelegenheit gegeben, bis Dienstagmittag Stellung zu nehmen. Das wird selbstverständlich gemacht. Wir setzen dann auf zeitnahe Entscheidung des #OVG
@Tesla_DE @Gf4Tesla

Sent via Twitter for iPhone.

View original tweet.

The injunction threatens Tesla’s ambitious timetable of having the plant up and running from mid-2021. If it does clear Germany’s red tape, the site could churn out as many as 500,000 cars a year, employ 12,000 people and pose a serious challenge to Volkswagen AG, Daimler AG and BMW AG. Musk recently tried to ease local concerns about water usage for the plant, which would border a nature reserve.

Workers have already scoured the equivalent of about 150 soccer fields of forest and removed most of the World War II ammunition found there.

The project’s environmental stipulations include scaring off or relocating wolves, hibernating bats, snakes and lizards until construction is over. Under German environmental regulations, the project in the small town of Gruenheide must also consider the breeding period for local wildlife in spring.

Gallery

