GROUNDUP

#UniteBehind takes Minister of Transport to court over Prasa

By Liezl Human for GroundUp 6 February 2020

Commuter activist group #UniteBehind is taking Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula to court. Photo: Lucas Nowicki

Prasa announces technical team to assist recently appointed administrator.

First published by GroundUp

Commuter activist group #UniteBehind has lodged a court application which aims to overturn the Minister of Transport’s decision to appoint Bongisizwe Mpondo as the Administrator of the Passenger Rail Association of South Africa (Prasa). The application was submitted to the Western Cape High Court on 4 February.

In early December 2019 the Minister of Transport, Fikile Mbalula, announced that the interim board of Prasa would be dissolved and instead be replaced with Mpondo as the sole administrator for a twelve-month period. He would take on the responsibilities of the entire Prasa Board of Control.

The other respondents in the court application are the National Treasury, Prasa, and the Minister of Finance.

In the affidavit submitted to court, Zackie Achmat, secretariat member of #UniteBehind, writes that the decision to appoint Mpondo as sole administrator will “allow Prasa to operate without any lawful and effective oversight”.

The affidavit also claims that the Minister of Transport does not have the power to appoint an administrator in the place of a Board of Control.

“This application is directed at rectifying the unlawful state of affairs at Prasa which, as a result, is currently operating without a Board of Control and accounting authority,” the document reads.

#UniteBehind maintains that the dissolution of the Prasa Board of Control contravenes both the Legal Succession to the South African Transport Services Act and the Public Finance Management Act.

The Legal Succession Act stipulates that Prasa’s Board of Control should be composed of, at least, an officer in the Department of Transport, an officer in the Department of Finance, an officer in the Department of State Expenditure, a member nominated by the South African Local Government Association, as well as three members with expertise in private sector enterprise.

In a media statement, #UniteBehind said: “It is simply impossible that one person can be expected to fix the tragic chaos of our rail service. Without a permanent Board filled with people with experience and commitment, we cannot hope to extricate ourselves from this crisis.”

In a media statement released on 5 February — i.e. after the #UniteBehind papers had been lodged — Prasa announced that Mpondo has appointed a technical panel of five advisors to assist him with “critical technical expertise” during his twelve-month tenure. These members consist of Mathetha Mokonyama, Krishna Govender, William Mathebula, Phelisa Nkomo, and Makhosini Mgitywa.

#UniteBehind welcomed the appointments of “advisors with real expertise” but said noted that they are appointed to “assisted with capacity constraints in operations” and that they are not an independent oversight body. DM

This article was updated with additional information after publication.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

BUSINESS MAVERICK 

Brian Molefe’s Eskom Retirement Fund saga is just the Tip of an Iceberg

By Ruan Jooste

BATTLEGROUND DA

Mbali Ntuli throws hat in the ring for leader of a Democratic Alliance in ‘deep crisis’

Greg Nicolson
22 hours ago
4 mins

ZAPIRO

Legal Remedy

Zapiro
22 mins ago

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 2 hours ago

OPINIONISTA

Jacob Zuma’s sick note and the echoing resonance of Gary Porritt
Pierre De Vos 10 mins ago
7 mins

George Washington's "wooden" teeth were actually human teeth taken from slaves.

OPINIONISTA

The Maftown Book Club and the day my prejudices were unexpectedly waylaid

Oscar Van Heerden 13 mins ago
10 mins

OPINIONISTA

Arms and the man: Bheki Cele’s disarming rhetoric

Jonathan Deal
17 mins ago
8 mins

OPINIONISTA

Limited liability is causing unlimited harm

Katharina Pistor
19 mins ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

Inequality is the primary driver of violence, say apartheid survivors

Jasmina Brankovic
15 mins ago
6 mins

Maverick Citizen

Government plans massive PrEP rollout

Marcus Low for Spotlight
13 hours ago
4 mins