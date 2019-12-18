The Jaguar I-PACE.

After reviewing a whole garage of vehicles this year, these are DM’s motoring journos’ Top Rides of 2019.

ELECTRIC TRAILBLAZER

Jaguar I-PACE

The vehicle that excited me most in 2019 is the revolutionary Jaguar I-PACE – the all-electric SUV that roars, totally silently of course, across highways and byways. It can also wade through rivers and scale all sorts of crazy terrain. Accelerating from standstill, without a single drop of fuel, the I-PACE is completely powered by electric motors, driving the front and rear axles.

Specs:

The electric black cat has a whopping 294 kW of sublime power and 696 Nm of torque! With immediate response – no lag at all on the Jag – the I-PACE sprints 0-100km in just 4.8 seconds. Fuel consumption is a big fat zero. Range is a respectable 450km. It’s fitted with a liquid-cooled 90 kWh lithium-ion battery which can be charged within an hour at the growing number of charging stations dotted across South Africa.

Top asset:

Huge eco-cred. Even Greta Thunberg would probably hitch a ride.

Not so fab:

The price. Damn it, the price. Oh and load shedding. Perhaps now is the time we should all seriously be thinking of saving up to go full-on solar to get off the grid.

Price: From R1.6 million

WELL-PRICED ALL ROUNDERS

VW T-Cross

A serious contender for my Car of the Year, the T-Cross ticks all the boxes in terms of practicality, looks and performance. Part of the growing-in-popularity compact crossover segment, it’s based on the Polo platform and underpinned by VW’s critically acclaimed badge and that fabulous seven-speed DSG gearbox. Clearly the people’s choice, the T-cross is selling close to 1,000 units a month.

Specs:

The current model available in SA is the three-cylinder, 85kW turbocharged 1.0 litre. With 200Nm of torque available, it sips just under five litres/100km like a diet-conscious damsel. And plenty of driver and passenger legroom.

Top asset:

With the rear seats folded down you get a whopping, best in class 1,281 litres of storage space.

Not so fab:

We’re still waiting for the under R300k model – the 1.0 72kW T-Cross – although according to the folks at VW, she’ll be here next year as well as the more powerful 1.5-litre 110kW derivative.

Price: From R334,600

Hyundai Venue

The recently launched Venue has entered the market just in time to pose some serious competition to the T-Cross. The popular compact crossover segment now has the American Ford Ecosport, the French Renault Captur, the German VW T-Cross and the Korean Venue all drawing guns. Basically a good old world war for local market share.

Specs:

The 1.0-litre unit delivers 88kW and 172Nm with a choice of a six-speed manual transmission or a seven-speed automatic dual clutch transmission (DCT). There’s impressive finishes with a leather-wrapped multi-functional steering wheel and a choice of a 3.8-inch mono LCD display or an 8-inch Display Audio touchscreen system with Android Auto and CarPlay compatibility.

Top asset:

Great looks, highly impressive engine and budget-busting sub R300k pricing.

Not so fab:

The name “Venue” doesn’t really do it for an otherwise great ride.

Price: From R274,900

HOT SUVs

Range Rover Velar SV Autobiography

This V8 five-cylinder beaut could easily find itself in the next James Bond movie. Riding high between the mighty Range Rover Sport and the Range Rover Evoque, the Velar expounds beauty, power, luxury and aspiration.

Specs:

It growls and snarls from 0-100km/h in just 4.5 seconds, brandishing a crazy 405kW of power and 680Nm of torque. If you’re able to escape the speed trap radar you’ll get this beaut to a top speed of 274km/h. The interior is a symphony of twin-stitched, perforated and quilted Windsor leather. The 20-way electrically adjusted seats are heated and cooled.

Best assets:

If you’re into old school V8 growls, this beaut is goose-bump inducing. Touch the active-exhaust button and you’ll keep accelerating for days. And then there’s the standard massage function…

Not so fab:

The beast is thirsty. About 14l/100km thirsty, With climate change and eco-activism all the rage, you might draw some serious raised eyebrows revving around in this gas guzzler.

Price: From R1,743,000

Porsche Macan

As a bit of a Porsche slag, in my biased opinion, the Macan (Javanese word for “tiger”), is one of the most beautifully designed vehicles to be launched in the last decade. This five-seater luxury compact SUV is touted to be the drive when a 718 Cayman is too small for one’s needs.

Specs:

In March two derivatives were locally launched: the Macan 2.0-litre (180kW and 370Nm torque) and the sporty Macan S 3.0-litre, with a V6 engine, and peak outputs of 260kW and 480Nm. But don’t underestimate the feisty 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine which comfortably revs from 0-100km in just 6.7 seconds. The hi-tech 10.9-inch touchscreen dominates the dash and luscious Alcantara leather seats give the cabin a top-notch premium feel.

Best assets:

The revamped chassis, supported by Porsche’s signature seven-speed dual-clutch PDK transmission and all-wheel-drive system makes the Macan a winner.

Not so fab:

Porsche claims the 2.0-litre sips 8.9l/100km. If you’re driving it like you stole it, you’ll probably be doing close on 12.

Price: From R862,000

RACETRACK DEMONS

Ford Mustang

The original pony car that’s remained in uninterrupted production for over 50 years, the Mustang’s heritage is iconic. Who can forget the car chase in Bullitt where Steve McQueen, in his 1967 V8 Mustang GT 390 Fastback, chases the baddies down the twisty streets of San Francisco in what is arguably the most legendary car chase in movie history.

Specs:

The year 2019 saw the local launch of the limited-edition iconic Bullitt, powered by an uprated 5.0-litre V8 engine, brandishing 338kW with a mean six-speed manual gearbox. The entry-level 2.3 EcoBoost is no pushover with peak outputs of 213kW and 441Nm, moving 0-100 km/h in just 5.8 seconds. Then there’s the 5.0 V8 with similar Bullitt specs of 331kW and 529Nm, surging 0-100km/h in 4.8 seconds. Available in fastback and convertible, both share a 10-speed automatic transmission.

Best assets:

The Mustang is simply a super cool, super hip head-turner with loads of iconic cred.

Not so fab:

The limited-edition 2019 Bullitt only had 50 local units on offer, which probably means they’re all gone by now.

Price: From R862,000

Toyota Supra

Another legendary fastback hit the roads this year, with the launch of Toyota’s fifth-generation Supra to give the Mustang some head-on competition. Remember the 1994 Supra Mark IV that Brian O’Connor drove in The Fast and the Furious?

Specs:

Powering up to 250kW and 500Nm, the turbo-charged Supra is the fastest Toyota ever launched in SA. Sharing a platform, a 3.0-litre six-cylinder petrol engine and many interior components with BMW’s Z4, this two-door, rear-wheel-drive performance demon is not only drop-dead gorgeous but has huge racer cred, hurtling 0-100km/h in 4.3 seconds.

Best assets:

The Supra is a proper sports car.

Not so fab:

For Toyota purists, some might be upset by how many BMW bits are in the cabin. Didn’t bother me.

Price: From R953,000

HOT HATCH

8. Audi A1

Inspired by the original Audi Quattro of the 1980s, the new A1 is a dynamo with an all-new grille, shouting muscularity and attitude, giving lots of sporty cred.

Specs:

With three engines in the range including the 30TFSI (a 3-cylinder 1.0-litre turbo-petrol producing 85kW and 200Nm), and ending with the top of range 40TFSI, sharing the celebrated VW Polo GTI engine brandishing 147kW and 320Nm of torque.

Best assets:

Besides being a thoroughbred hot hatch, the boot capacity has impressively grown by 65 litres to a best-size-in-class of 335 litres.

Not so fab:

Optional extras like the Technology Package, with the Virtual cockpit, Audi Sound System, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration and wireless charging, will cost an extra R9,900.

Price: From R359,900

HYBRID HONEY

9. Lexus UX Hybrid

In February the Lexus UX, the smallest crossover/SUV in the Japanese premium brand stable, swaggered on to the car scene aiming to attract a younger, more well-heeled millennial crowd. The UX is the first Lexus to be built on the new Global Architecture Compact platform, the same one used by the Prius and C-HR. The hybrid is my choice in the three-strong model range.

Specs:

The UX hybrid has a 2.0-litre petrol engine, mated with two electric motors to produce outputs of 135kW and 180Nm of torque. Sipping a cool 4.5 l/100km, the drive is silky smooth and luxuriously silent without losing drive appeal.

Best assets:

Besides being hip, cool and environmentally conscious, there’s a whole list of super standard features including LED headlights, 18-inch alloy wheels, electric/heated seats, a wireless smartphone charger, plus front and rear park distance control with a reverse-view camera.

Not so fab:

While the new Lexus RX has a super user-friendly touch screen the UX still has that damn touchpad.

Price: From R699,000

BAKKIE BEHEMOTH

10. Ranger Raptor

The fanfare around the arrival of the mighty high-performance off-road Raptor earlier this year made it quite clear that the King of Bakkies was here. The Raptor is designed to withstand the most hardcore off-road conditions.

Specs:

Standing 51mm taller than the standard Ranger, with the ground clearance of 283mm and an insane wading depth of 850mm, the Raptor’s 2.0-litre bi-turbocharged diesel engine is mated with a new 10-speed automatic transmission. There’s 157kW and 500Nm of cool torque.

Best assets:

The Raptor’s new rear coil-over suspension is off the charts. It’s got an integrated Watt’s linkage which allows for vertical axle movement while simultaneously minimising lateral movement. This works together to facilitate an unbelievably smooth drive, even on the most hectic off-road tracks.

Not so fab:

With truly humongous dimensions, despite a reverse camera, the Raptor is not an easy park.

Price: From R786,400

SURPRISE RIDE OF 2019

11. MAHINDRA XUV 300

Before I got behind the wheel of the XUV 300 (pronounced XUV three double O) I had my doubts. A Mahindra SUV? Hmmm… Doesn’t Mahindra only do bakkies and trucks? But I was wrong.

Specs:

With it’s LED daytime running and taillights, aggressive grille and 17-inch diamond-cut alloys, the XUV is a looker. There are two six-speed manual engines on offer: a three-cylinder 1.2-litre turbo petrol with 81kW and 200Nm, while the second is a four-cylinder 1.5-litre turbo-diesel, delivering 85.8kW and 300Nm of torque. The XUV 300 is available in two trim packs – W6 or W8.

Best assets:

In the W8 spec level, Mahindra has created a luxurious interior package, outdoing many of its competitors in the compact SUV segment. This includes a glass tilt-and-slide sunroof, an integrated voice command system, front and rear parking sensors, a reverse parking camera plus dual-zone climate control with three pre-set memory settings.

Not so fab:

Just a pity there isn’t an auto available yet.

Price: from R249,999 DM

