South Africa

SANDF intervention in the Vaal comes to an end, but water department has a plan

By News24 29 November 2019
Caption
epa05515360 A dead and dried out fish is seen on the banks of the now empty Vaal Dam, as the lack of recent rains has brought water shortages to the countries biggest city, Johannesburg, South Africa, 30 August 2016. The dam supplies around 12 million South Africans, and as of 24 August 2016, the water level was at only 33.8 per cent full. At the same time last year, it was at around 74 per cent full. The dam supplies the Vaal river which runs through the industrial heart of Johannesburg. EPA/KIM LUDBROOK

The Department of Water and Sanitation says the Ekurhuleni Water Care Company (ERWAT) will be taking over the Vaal River rehabilitation project.

This, as the intervention from the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) ended in November, the chairperson of the ministerial rapid response task team, Thami Ka Plaatjie, said on Thursday.

Plaatjie was speaking at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) Council where Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu launched the national water and sanitation master plan.

The plan, which was approved by the Cabinet and will be rolled out by the department, aims to address systemic and infrastructural challenges faced by, among other communities, Vanderbijlpark.

It also aims to secure the continuous and uninterrupted supply of water for communities and businesses.

The army was deployed to repair the Sebokeng waste water plant last year with over 200 soldiers, among them specialist engineers, to find solutions to the Vaal River contamination, News24 reported.

Last year, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni announced the army would intervene in the area for a year.

While the army prepares to end its work, the department said it would not end there.

Plaatjie said on January 31, 2020, a new security company was expected to get to work as the SANDF moved out.

He added ERWAT would be taking the process of unblocking the sewer system in the Vaal forward, saying three waterworks in the area would be unblocked in the first phase before April next year.

Plaatjie said an additional water scale would also be created to act as a catalyst for the re-engineering development of the entire Vaal.

“We know that most of the houses cannot be built, most infrastructures can come to the Vaal, companies cannot invest in the Vaal.”

Plaatjie said there have been a number of stakeholder relations through the office of the mayor to address concerns of the communities and businesses.

He added they have also met with the Save the Vaal organisation to bring them on board with regards to the plans the department had for the reactivation of the Vaal.

“We are cognisant of other factors, high employment and to ensure that local procurement of services must follow through…”

Plaatjie said the department had also asked ERWAT to source from the local community.

“There has to be local beneficiation of the interventions of the department.”

Sisulu said the department continued to care about the situation in the Vaal because the water running through the area affected three of the nine provinces in the country.

News24

SANDF intervention in the Vaal comes to an end, but water department has a plan

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

amaBhungane Analysis

How ex-PIC boss Dan Matjila swallowed Iqbal Survé’s Indy lemon

By Dewald van Rensburg for amaBhungane

PRASA

Great balls of fire: Rail agency in death spiral

Sikonathi Mantshantsha
6 hours ago
6 mins

OPINIONISTA

Live your best life this Black Friday with Woolies kiwifruit ‘spifes’ and other totally useless stuff

Tiara Walters
1 hour ago
8 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 28 NOV

2020 SEASON LAUNCH

Franchises look to Marvel to inject more spark into Super Rugby
Yanga Sibembe 2 hours ago
4 mins

Floyd Mayweather was once challenged by 50 Cent to read a single page from Harry Potter.

ZAPIRO

Black Friday Clearance

Zapiro 8 hours ago

DAYS OF ZONDO: ANALYSIS

The gap between testimony and reality at the Zondo commission, Mo Shaik edition

Rebecca Davis
12 hours ago
8 mins

METRORAIL BLAZE: ANALYSIS

Mbalula speaks much, answers little in Metrorail fire aftermath

Suné Payne
12 hours ago
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Eskom to subject 2,000 more staff to lifestyle audits as fight against corruption intensifies

Sikonathi Mantshantsha
14 hours ago
5 mins

Maverick Citizen

The Traditional Khoisan Leadership Bill: President signs away rural people’s rights

Mark Heywood
12 hours ago
6 mins