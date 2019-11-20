Key Insights
- The slowdown in inflation may provide the central bank with room to cut its benchmark interest rate on Thursday. In September, the Reserve Bank’s quarterly projection model showed the repurchase rate staying at 6.5% for the rest of the year, but the Monetary Policy Committee at the time also projected inflation will peak at 5.3% in the first quarter, which is well above the preferred 4.5%.
- While the MPC has faced calls to ease policy to boost an economy that is forecast to expand just 0.5% this year, its modeling shows a 25 basis-point cut point will only increase economic growth by 0.1 percentage point a year later. A deteriorating fiscal outlook and political and policy uncertainty limit the central bank’s ability to cut rates, it said in October.
- Annual core inflation, which excludes the prices of food, non-alcoholic drinks, fuel and electricity, was unchanged at 4%.
Market Reaction
- The rand declined as much as 0.7% against the greenback and was 0.5% weaker at 14.8451 per dollar by 10:23 a.m. on Wednesday.
- Forward-rate agreements starting in one month, used to speculate on borrowing costs, dropped and are now pricing in a 40% chance of a 25 basis-point rate cut.
