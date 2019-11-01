Business Maverick Newsflash

NUM member shot dead in Marikana as Platinum Belt tensions heat up

By Ed Stoddard 1 November 2019
Caption
Mine workers strike on 14 May 2013. (PHOTO: EPA/STR)

Kaizer Lungisa Madiba, a member of the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and Sibanye-Stillwater employee, was shot and killed on Friday morning in Marikana, by unknown assailants, NUM has confirmed. This suggests tensions are rising again on the Platinum Belt.

Kaizer Lungisa Madiba and a colleague had called Business Maverick correspondents last week raising concerns about the situation around Marikana.

According to NUM, the Rowland Shaft employee was shot dead just before 06:00 in the morning while on his way to work.

NUM spokesman Livhuwani Mammburu told Business Maverick that the union was “shocked but not surprised” at the killing as it was planning to hold a national rally in Marikana on 17 November.

Sibanye confirmed that one of its employees had been murdered.
The killing is sure to raise speculation that it is the latest violent incident in the on-going turf war between Amcu and NUM.

This is a developing story. BM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Mboweni’s amended strategy document on reforms kicks the Eskom debt question down the road

By Ray Mahlaka

Business Maverick

India Is Gouging Its Wireless Carriers to Fill a Budget Hole

Bloomberg
4 hours ago
5 mins

Business Maverick

Trump Administration Shifts Course on Weakening Auto Standards

Bloomberg
4 hours ago
2 mins

Newsdeck

British election campaign kicks off on no-Brexit day

Reuters 5 hours ago

Newsdeck

Trump impeachment effort passes first test in divided U.S. Congress

Reuters 11 hours ago

Newsdeck

Lebanon’s president calls for new government of technocrats to push economic reforms

Reuters 11 hours ago

Newsdeck

Coal Magnate Launches White House Bid: Campaign Update

Bloomberg 11 hours ago

Business Maverick

Second South African Investment Conference (SAIC)
GCIS Republic of South Africa 1 hour ago
4 mins

Some firing squads are all issued with blank cartridges with the exception of one person. This helps alleviate personal responsibility for the execution squad.

BUSINESS MAVERICK: OP-ED

Medium-term budget leaves SA globally vulnerable

Sharon Wood 31 OCT
4 mins

Business Maverick

Branson’s Virgin Galactic Sinks 20% Since NYSE Debut This Week

Bloomberg
5 hours ago
2 mins

Business Maverick

November 1: Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day

Bloomberg
5 hours ago
3 mins

Business Maverick

Blunders 163: with Paul Theron from Vestact

Paul Theron
5 hours ago
1 min

Business Maverick

Should South African investors run for the hills? 

Piet Viljoen
5 hours ago
5 mins