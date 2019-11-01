Kaizer Lungisa Madiba, a member of the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and Sibanye-Stillwater employee, was shot and killed on Friday morning in Marikana, by unknown assailants, NUM has confirmed. This suggests tensions are rising again on the Platinum Belt.

Kaizer Lungisa Madiba and a colleague had called Business Maverick correspondents last week raising concerns about the situation around Marikana.

According to NUM, the Rowland Shaft employee was shot dead just before 06:00 in the morning while on his way to work.

NUM spokesman Livhuwani Mammburu told Business Maverick that the union was “shocked but not surprised” at the killing as it was planning to hold a national rally in Marikana on 17 November.

Sibanye confirmed that one of its employees had been murdered.

The killing is sure to raise speculation that it is the latest violent incident in the on-going turf war between Amcu and NUM.

This is a developing story. BM

Ed Stoddard