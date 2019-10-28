Business Maverick

Sasol fires joint CEOs as it ‘resets leadership to restore trust’ after delays, cost overruns at multibillion LCCP project

By Sikonathi Mantshantsha 28 October 2019

Archive Photo: Minerals Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe joined Sasol’s, Bongani Nqwababa and Stephen Cornell during a Sasol Shondoni colliery inauguration on July 05, 2018 near Secunda, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images / Sunday Times / Moeletsi Mabe)

Sasol, the JSE-listed gas-to-liquids company that was forced to delay its annual financial results in order to complete a forensic investigation into the delays and ballooning costs at its largest capital expenditure to date, has fired its two joint chief executives in an effort to reset leadership and to restore trust in the company.

Bongani Nqwababa and Stephen Cornell will leave the company on Wednesday 31 October 2019 as part of “consequence management”, said Sasol’s board of directors in a regulatory filing on Monday 28 October. Mandla Gantsho chairs the board. Fleetwood Grobler has been appointed as the chief executive in the place of the joint CEOs. He is currently the executive vice president for chemicals at the New York Stock Exchange-listed group.

The board has resolved to ensure that the company lives its values and to ensure that there is a culture of accountability and consequence management. It is also the judgement of the board that, for trust to be restored in the company, a leadership reset is required,” said the company.

In August, Sasol decided to delay the publication of its annual results for the year ended June after it became aware of further delays and cost escalations at it Lake Charles Chemicals Project (LCCP) in Louisiana in the United States of America, where it has been building a chemicals and gas-to-liquids plant for the past five years.

The budgeted initial cost of $8.1-billion at commencement in October 2014 has ballooned to just under $13-billion. Whereas the project was initially pencilled in to achieve beneficial operation in 2018, Sasol now says it is now only 90% complete

To be clear, the Board has neither identified misconduct nor incompetence on the part of the Joint CEOs,” said Gantsho in the board announcement. Neither did it identify any evidence of criminality in the review into the delay and cost escalation.

The project, which will convert natural gas to vehicle fuel and other chemicals, made Sasol the largest foreign direct investor in the state of Louisiana. At R190-billion, LCCP is Sasol’s single largest capital expenditure.

With the project now nearing completion, Sasol believes that it “will soon start delivering significant strategic and financial benefits to our shareholders and other stakeholders”, it said.

While the investigation into the delays and cost over-runs found no evidence of criminality, it identified the former leadership of the project management team as having engaged in conduct that was inappropriate, demonstrated a lack of competence, and was not transparent. “However, on balance, the Board finds that there is not sufficient evidence to conclude that these individuals acted with an intent to defraud.”

Nqwababa and Cornell were sacrificed in a “leadership reset” for having failed to properly supervise the project team in Louisiana. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

ANALYSIS

Mboweni’s mini-Budget: Walking the tightrope between economic reality and political contestation

By Marianne Merten

BUSINESS MAVERICK

SA’s anti-money laundering measures under global spotlight

Sasha Planting
15 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

Evolving intelligence: Varsities must prepare graduates for the new revolution

Tshilidzi Marwala
14 hours ago
5 mins

South Africa

Two try to break into Western Cape prison, surprised to find warder in lookout post

News24 40 mins ago

Newsdeck

EU Agrees to Extension as U.K. Election Looms: Brexit Update

Bloomberg 48 mins ago

Newsdeck

Recession hits Hong Kong as protests drag on for fifth month

Al Jazeera 59 mins ago

Newsdeck

Argentina’s Peronists sweep back into power as Macri ousted

Reuters 10 hours ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Soweto residents to fight Eskom over ballooning debt and electricity disconnections
Ray Mahlaka 16 hours ago
5 mins

"Charms strike the sight but merit wins the soul." ~ Alexander Pope

BUSINESS MAVERICK

New digital tax: Africa must be at the table or it may find itself on the menu

Ruan Jooste 14 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

No art to the US-China trade deal

Stephen S Roach
14 hours ago
4 mins

OP-ED

The Dark Web already has you in its grip

Brian Timperley
14 hours ago
4 mins

Maverick Life

How geared up is South Africa for electric vehicles?

Malibongwe Tyilo
13 hours ago
7 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

PIC’s investment in Iqbal Survé’s AYO Technology claims first scalp

Ray Mahlaka
25 OCT
5 mins