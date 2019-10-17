In a move reminiscent of the start of the decline of the Gupta empire, Iqbal Survé’s long-time auditors have dumped him.

BDO Partners, the auditors of the companies that form part of Iqbal Survé’s media and business empire, announced on Thursday, October 17 they would not be seeking the renewal of their mandate for AYO Technologies, Independent Media, Premier Fishing, and most crucially, Survé’s personal vehicle, Africa Equity Empowerment Investment Limited.

No reasons were given for the move. The mandate expires at the end of December. BDO has technically been the auditors of the group for the past decade. Formally, the group has been auditing the companies for 18 months and inherited the client when BDO merged with Grant Thornton, the previous auditor.

Chief Executive Officer of the auditing firm, Mark Stewart, said: “It is important to note that all matters between BDO South African and our clients are absolutely confidential and we are bound to respect such confidentially at all times.”

Yet, the decision itself speaks volumes.

Survé’s head office was raided by South Africa’s financial market conduct regulators this month in a search and seizure operation. The office houses Sekunjalo Investment Holdings, which is not a BDO client, and its subsidiary African Equity Empowerment Investments (AEEI), which is.

The regulators were looking for evidence to support allegations that companies and individuals close to Survé may have manipulated the share price of subsidiary company AYO after it listed in December 2017. The listing was supported by South Africa’s state pensioners at a price widely regarded in the market as absurdly high.

Then, this week, the managers of public sector pensions, the Public Investment Corporation, now under new management, told a parliamentary inquiry that they may seek to place AYO in insolvency in order to try and get some of their R4.3-billion investment back

For the auditors, both events mean a small mountain of trouble, even in the best of circumstances. So, one possible reason they are pulling out could be that BDO just doesn’t want to have to endure the whole court process and liquidation process – not that the company will entirely avoid the scrutiny, since it has been Survé’s auditors for so long.

Another possibility why the group has pulled out is also obvious: it has discovered something in the books that makes it uncomfortable.

Or, it could be something less, or perhaps more, sinister. Survé himself has maintained that the actions against him are part of a political conspiracy. After the search and seizure operation, he claimed that the search “was a political tool motivated by the DA and Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan”.

Look out for more slanging matches in the near future. BM

