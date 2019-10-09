BUSINESS MAVERICK

SA’s WEF ranking advances while business confidence rises

By Ed Stoddard 9 October 2019

President Cyril Ramaphosa, flanked by Deputy President David Mabuza, chairs the inaugural meeting of the Presidential Economic Advisory Council held on 9 October 2019 at Tuynhuys in Cape Town. (Photo: GCIS)

Domestic business confidence rose in September off 34-year lows, while South Africa’s ‘competitiveness’ ranking by the World Economic Forum also moved up a few notches. While this is surely welcome, both data sets come off such low thresholds that improvements hardly signal a significant turnaround.

The World Economic Forum (WEF) has released its 2019 Global Competitiveness Index that looks broadly at how competitive an economy is through the prism of 12 pillars: institutions, infrastructure, ICT adoption, macroeconomic stability, health, skills, product market, labour market, the financial system, market size, business dynamism and innovation capability.

Given all the current angst over policy inertia and uncertainty, political infighting within the ANC, anaemic growth, rising debt and a 29% unemployment rate, it came as something of a surprise that South Africa’s ranking improved, from 67th overall last year to 60 out of the 141 economies surveyed in 2019.

It will be no surprise if President Cyril Ramaphosa mentions this in his weekly newsletter next Monday. He did promise in his State of the Nation Address that South Africa would work on improving its rankings in such areas.

Of the 12 pillars, South Africa’s overall best ranking, at 19, was its financial system, which remains world-class on many fronts. This pillar “assesses the depth, namely the availability of credit, equity, debt, insurance and other financial products, and the stability, namely, the mitigation of excessive risk-taking and opportunistic behaviour of the financial system.” The system certainly has depth and a range of sophisticated financial products that generally set South Africa apart from other emerging markets.

South Africa also did well – perhaps surprisingly so – on the “macroeconomic stability” pillar, with a score of 88 out of 100 and an overall ranking of 59. This pillar assesses the level of inflation, which is currently moderate, but also the “sustainability of fiscal policy”. One has to wonder if the WEF downplayed or missed some of the red flags here, with Eskom and a potential Moody’s downgrade both glowing hues of crimson.

South Africa had a dismal ranking on the health pillar, which is no shocker in a country that still has a huge HIV/AIDS case-load. It also ranked 90th in the “skills” pillar. This is just the latest alarm bell about the woeful shortage of skills and literacy required to boost economic growth and stimulate innovation. But is the Department of Home Affairs, which clearly has wretched skill levels itself, taking any notice?

South Africa also saw a bump in business confidence. The South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s (Sacci) monthly business confidence index (BCI) climbed to 92.4 in September from 89.1 – which was a 34-year low – in August. A pick-up in export volumes and vehicle sales and a strengthening of the rand were the main drivers, but the index is still 0.9 points below its September 2018 level.

And frankly, recovering from a 34-year low is nothing to celebrate.

…[T]here are indications that the economy may have hit a trough and could obtain some stability albeit at a subdued level,” Sacci said. That suggests that business confidence – which is crucial to lift investment levels – remains “subdued” as well.

The best that can be said of the WEF and Sacci data and rankings is that at least things are moving in the right direction. BM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

BUSINESS MAVERICK

New Omnia CEO will try his ‘damn best to save the company’

By Ray Mahlaka

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Africa is open for business

Sasha Planting
08 OCT
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

Our economic house is on fire – what are we going to save from the ashes?

Dirk De Vos
08 OCT
7 mins

Newsdeck

Ozzy Osbourne says he’s recovering,’not dying,’ but again postpones tour

Reuters 1 hour ago

Newsdeck

Boeing Targets Dec. 17 for First Test Flight to Space Station

Bloomberg 1 hour ago

Business Maverick

Ethiopia Could Sell Majority Stake in State Telecom Monopoly

Bloomberg 10 hours ago

Newsdeck

Scots still planning for Japan showdown despite typhoon threat

Reuters 10 hours ago

OFF THE RAILS

Train smash: Prasa’s presentation in Parliament
Suné Payne 24 hours ago
2 mins

"You gotta love livin’, kid. Because dyin’s a pain in the ass." ~ Roger Moore

Business Maverick

Implats acquires Canadian palladium operation as it pivots to mechanised mining

Ed Stoddard 07 OCT
2 mins

OPINIONISTA

Why we need more economists

Roger EA Farmer
08 OCT
4 mins

Business Maverick

World Bank Joins Warning About Dimming Global Growth Prospects

Bloomberg
08 OCT
2 mins

OPINIONISTA

Ending the Sino-American trade war would be a win-win situation for both sides

Kevin Rudd
08 OCT
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

SA youth doesn’t like farming because it’s not sexy. True or false?

Wandile Sihlobo
07 OCT
3 mins