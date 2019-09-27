Cape Town, Thursday 06 September 2019, March to Parliament (Photo: Nicky Newman)
Documentary film-maker and stills photographer Nicky Newman has been documenting South Africa since the early Nineties. Here she shares a selection of her images from four of the many protest actions that took place in Cape Town during September 2019 in response to the unacceptably high rates of murder, rape and sexual abuse that happen daily in South Africa.
