MAVERICK CITIZEN PHOTO ESSAY

Keeping ‘Enough is Enough’ in focus

By Staff Reporter 27 September 2019

Cape Town, Thursday 06 September 2019, March to Parliament (Photo: Nicky Newman)

Documentary film-maker and stills photographer Nicky Newman has been documenting South Africa since the early Nineties. Here she shares a selection of her images from four of the many protest actions that took place in Cape Town during September 2019 in response to the unacceptably high rates of murder, rape and sexual abuse that happen daily in South Africa.

We were shocked out of our numbness by the rape and murder of UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana at a post office, right next to a police station, after a week-long, highly publicised search.

One young man held a small placard saying ‘lost lives are not statistics’ and Uyinene was the proverbial last straw, becoming the face of a united campaign to end gender-based violence,” says Newman.

There is a barefoot walk in the Cape Town Company Gardens this Saturday, 28 September at 11am as the mass action continues.

Thursday 06 September 2019, March to Parliament (Photo: Nicky Newman)
Cape Town, Wed 05 September 2019, March to Parliament (Photo: Nicky Newman)
Thursday 06 September 2019, March to Parliament (Photo: Nicky Newman)
Saturday 21 September 2019. End Femicide March to Parliament. (Photo: Nicky Newman)
Saturday 21 September 2019. End Femicide March to Parliament. (Photo: Nicky Newman)
Saturday 21 September 2019. End Femicide March to Parliament. (Photo: Nicky Newman)
Saturday 21 September 2019. End Femicide March to Parliament. (Photo: Nicky Newman)
Monday 09 September. Clareinch Post Office (Photo: Nicky Newman)
Monday 09 September. Clareinch Post Office (Photo: Nicky Newman)
Monday 09 September. Clareinch Post Office (Photo: Nicky Newman)
Monday 09 September. Clareinch Post Office (Photo: Nicky Newman)
Cape Town, Thursday 06 September 2019, March to Parliament (Photo: Nicky Newman)
Cape Town, Thursday 06 September 2019, March to Parliament (Photo: Nicky Newman)
Cape Town, Thursday 06 September 2019, March to Parliament (Photo: Nicky Newman)
Cape Town, Thursday 06 September 2019, March to Parliament (Photo: Nicky Newman)
Cape Town, Wed 05 September 2019, March to Parliament (Photo: Nicky Newman)
Cape Town, Wed 05 September 2019, March to Parliament (Photo: Nicky Newman)
Cape Town, Thursday 06 September 2019, March to Parliament (Photo: Nicky Newman)
Cape Town, Wed 05 September 2019, March to Parliament (Photo: Nicky Newman)
Cape Town, Wed 05 September 2019, March to Parliament (Photo: Nicky Newman)
Cape Town, Wed 05 September 2019, March to Parliament (Photo: Nicky Newman)
Cape Town, Wed 05 September 2019, March to Parliament (Photo: Nicky Newman)
Saturday 21 September 2019. End Femicide March to Parliament. (Photo: Nicky Newman)

Newman has a huge and important archive of the protests that can be viewed here.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

MAVERICK CITIZEN: OPEN LETTER

Working together to address xenophobic violence in South Africa

By Jean Pierre Misago, Loren Landau and Silindile Mlilo

Bhekisisa Podcast

What happens when ‘western medicine’ and traditional healers collide?

Gavin Fisher en Danny Booysen
14 hours ago
1 min

Maverick Citizen

How climate crisis affects education in South Africa

Fiona Scorgie, Matthew Chersich, Caradee Wright and Angela Mathee
26 SEP
5 mins

MAVERICK CITIZEN: NHI Pulse

NHI is a long-term measure

Popo Maja
26 SEP
5 mins

OUR BURNING PLANET

Cape Town teen climate activist Ayakha Melithafa takes drought to the UN
Tessa Knight 26 SEP
4 mins

Penguins push other penguins into the water to check if it is free of predators.

OPINIONISTA

The nation has woken up, but what’s next?

Merle Favis 24 SEP
5 mins

Health-e

Does SA know what the NHI is?

Health-e News
23 SEP
6 mins

MAVERICK CITIZEN

PiLAto: A raptivist who believes in the power of music

Nomatter Ndebele
22 SEP
6 mins

MAVERICK CITIZEN: OP-ED

Heritage Day 2019: Let us honour the struggling creative artists in SA

Maishe Maponya
24 SEP
7 mins

Maverick Citizen Global Strike

Make today, September 20th 2019, a day that saves the world

Mark Heywood and Gideon Mendel (Photo)
20 SEP
5 mins