Business Maverick

Bitcoin ETF Proposal to SEC Withdrew by Cboe, VanEck SolidX

By Bloomberg 19 September 2019

Cboe Global Markets Inc.’s BZX exchange has withdrawn a proposal to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to list and trade shares of a Bitcoin investment vehicle.

A proposed rule change that would have allowed BZX to list and trade SolidX Bitcoin Shares issued by the VanEck SolidX Bitcoin Trust was withdrawn by the exchange on Sept. 13, according to an SEC filing.Gabor Gurbacs, director of digital asset strategy at VanEck Associates, tweeted in response to CoinDesk’s earlier report of the withdrawal that the firm continues “to work closely with regulators and market participants to get one step closer every day” to a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund.

“This is not bad news in my view just a different process,” Gurbacs said later in response to questions from Bloomberg. The institutionally oriented VanEck SolidX 144A Bitcoin product “is a good step toward a full publicly traded ETF,” he said.

A Cboe spokesperson told Bloomberg that “after careful consideration in cooperation with our esteemed client, we have decided to withdraw our filing with the SEC to list and trade shares of the VanEck SolidX Bitcoin Trust. We continue to believe there are opportunities for Cboe and our clients in the broader cryptocurrency market, and remain open to pursuing ETP and derivative listings and trading.”

Earlier this month, VanEck and SolidX Management LLC said in a statement that they had found a way to offer a product for some large investors by using Rule 144A of the Securities Act of 1933. The VanEck SolidX Bitcoin Trust 144A Shares are the first Bitcoin product for institutions that is cleared and features the same creation-and-redemption process common with traditional ETFs, according to the statement.

The SEC had in August delayed a decision on approving the Bitcoin ETFs, extending until Oct. 18 the period to consider whether listing rules could change to allow the funds to start trading. Other applications for approval have also been delayed. The agency rejected an exchange’s request last year to list a Bitcoin ETF backed by Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss.

Bitcoin dropped 0.3% to $10.169 as of 7 a.m. in Hong Kong. The digital token has almost tripled this year, after tumbling 74% in 2018 and surging 1,400% in 2017.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

BUSINESS MAVERICK

How Old Mutual set itself up for the Moyo mess

By Ray Mahlaka

BUSINESS MAVERICK

JoJo Tanks rises above the surface in an era of water trauma

Tim Cohen
5 hours ago
2 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Mathunjwa likely to remain at helm as Amcu holds elective conference

Ed Stoddard
5 hours ago
3 mins

Newsdeck

EU warns Britain heading for a no-deal Brexit

Reuters 7 hours ago

Newsdeck

Saudi says Iranian sponsorship of attack undeniable, displays arms

Reuters 10 hours ago

Newsdeck

Trump Names Hostage Envoy Robert O’Brien as National Security Adviser

Bloomberg 10 hours ago

Newsdeck

Cape Town rail security unit extended for a year

Suné Payne 13 hours ago

Business Maverick Op-Ed

Economic freedom, small business and paying your damn invoices on time
Bernard Swanepoel 5 hours ago
3 mins

"For the happy man prayer is only a jumble of words until the day when sorrow comes to explain to him the sublime language by means of which he speaks to God." ~ Alexandre Dumas

Business Maverick

ACSA profit declines, but this (monopoly) SOE still made money and paid down debt

Ed Stoddard 18 SEP
2 mins

OPINIONISTA

Corporate South Africa – could local be lekkerder

Nazmeera Moola
18 SEP
4 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Where there’s a Will there’s a way; there’s more than one way though

Ruan Jooste
6 hours ago
7 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

State fund sows the seeds of biotech investment

Sasha Planting
18 SEP
4 mins

Sponsored Content

Decisive government action is needed to unlock investment opportunities and reignite investor confidence in South Africa

Futuregrowth Asset Management
9 hours ago
5 mins