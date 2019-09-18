Brigadier Sonja Harri.(Facebook)

While a senior SAPS officer who instituted disciplinary proceedings against the Western Cape Cape’s highest-ranking female police officer, Brigadier Sonja Harri, head of the Family Chid and Sexual Offences, has come and gone, Harri is still left dealing with the fallout.

SAPS Brigadier Sonja Harri, who has been instrumental in solving several high-profile sexual offences, including the brutal murder of Anene Booysen in 2013, will finally face charges of misconduct on 26 September 2019.

Daily Maverick has reliably learned that senior officers from outside the Western Cape have been appointed to hear the matter, which has dragged on for more than two years. Harri has more than 30 years’ experience and is considered one of the finest detectives in the region when it comes to solving sexual assault, rape and murder cases.

This is happening in a province which has one of the highest rates of rape, sexual assault and murder and which is considered to be the second-most dangerous province for women.

Earlier, Harri, wrote in desperation to Minister of Police Bheki Cele, the national commissioner of police, the provincial commissioner as well as Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Police setting out that she had been a “victim of a concerted campaign to attack my dignity, undermine my authority and destroy my credibility as a senior officer in the police”.

The charges of misconduct were initiated by Harri’s former boss, Major-General Patrick Mbotho, who was later transferred to head the DPCI in North West after posting a pornographic video to a SAPS WhatsApp group.

In January 2018, Mbotho was also named in the sensational bail hearing of five alleged Cape Town “mafia” kingpins heard in the Magistrate’s Court.

In that matter, the court was told that one of the accused, “businessman” Nafiz Modack, had boasted (and had been recorded saying) that Mbotho, along with Major-General Mzwandile Tiyo, head of the region’s crime intelligence unit, were working with the rackets.

Mbotho was appointed in June 2016 as Western Cape deputy commissioner of detectives by disgraced former acting commissioner Khomotso Phahlane and was, in this position, Harri’s superior.

Mbotho’s appointment had sidelined then Head of Detectives, Major-General Jeremy Vearey, who had been Harri’s previous commanding officer. Phahlane also sidelined then-Western Cape Intelligence head, Major-General Peter Jacobs, appointing Major-General Mzwandile Tiyo to the post. Both Vearey and Jacobs later won a Labour Court action challenging Phahlane’s arbitrary appointments.

Phahlane’s reshuffling of SAPS in the Western Cape has led to prolonged factional battles in the SAPS which continue to play out to the detriment of crime enforcement in the region.

In January 2019, Jacobs, who was subsequently appointed a national head of Crime Intelligence, recommended that a rogue Crime Intelligence unit in the province be disbanded and the officers charged.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) investigated the complaint, originally lodged by Colonel Charl Kinnear, and has since forwarded the docket to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA). Kinnear headed an investigation into Modack and his co-accused Colin Booysen, Ashley Fields, Jacques Cronje and Carl Lakay.

Charges of extortion, defeating the ends of justice and corruption against the SAPS members were investigated by Ipid.

In her letter to Cele detailing her ordeal at the hands of fellow officers, Harri wrote, “Mbotho subjected me to a sustained campaign marked by incidents of humiliation, bullying, undermining my authority and compromising my dignity and my psychological well-being from the date he took over as my superior in September 2016 until I was booked off sick in April 2017.”

Harri, in writing to Cele, expressed concern that she could have been subjected to abuse by fellow officers “without “any institutional support”.

“How much more hostile and unsupportive an environment SAPS Western Cape must be for women occupying more junior positions within the organisation. I am therefore of the view that the organisational culture within the SAPS Western Cape that allowed the abuse and bullying to continue unchecked until I had been removed from the organisation to preserve my health must be addressed.”

Daily Maverick previously asked Mbotho to respond to Harri’s claims, to which he replied: “What I do best is to fight crime.”

The charges Harri faces include failing to attend meetings as well as a failure to provide documentation for assessments and failing to amend her performance contract.

The final charge sheet was later accompanied by multiple additional charges, and Mbotho had elected to proceed with the disciplinary investigation “without once calling me to discuss my response to the allegations or ascertain whether I had an explanation for my conduct or whether I was willing to accept responsibility for my conduct and agree to corrective steps”.

Harri maintains she had been “caught in the cross-fire of a broader campaign being waged between senior officers in the police in the Western Cape” and that she was “deemed to be aligned to a certain ‘camp’ and victimised because of my perceived affiliation to that camp”.

Daily Maverick previously offered the minister of police and the national and provincial commissioners of police the right to reply to Harri’s allegations about Mbotho’s conduct. However, Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana, of the SAPS Western Cape Media Office said the issue “is between employer and employee” and that the SAPS “is not prepared to discuss this in the public domain”.

Harri said she was not unwilling to face a disciplinary hearing but urged Cele to convene an external, independent and representative panel to “investigate, make findings and appropriate recommendations” regarding the alleged charges of misconduct. DM

Marianne Thamm