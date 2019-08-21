PHOTO ESSAY

So long, Justice Cameron

By James Oatway 21 August 2019
Caption
20 August 2019: Justice Edwin Cameron's last day of work as a judge in South Africa's Constitutional Court. Picture: James Oatway

Constitutional Court Justice Edwin Cameron delivered his final judgment yesterday and bowed out in an emotional, loving and warm goodbye in a special sitting led by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng.

Photojournalist James Oatway joined Cameron in his chambers a few hours before his final sitting and captured the special moments he shared with his colleagues and friends. Cameron was hailed on Tuesday as a courageous South African who has continually stood up for the rights of the marginalised in society and upheld the Constitution with his integrity and intellect during his 25 years as a judge and more than 11 years in the Constitutional Court. In this tribute to Cameron, the images tell their own story. DM

Justice Edwin Cameron at his desk for the final time on his last day of work as a judge in South Africa’s Constitutional Court. (Picture: James Oatway)
Justice Cameron plays with his great-niece Linda before his farewell ceremony. (Picture: James Oatway)
Justice Cameron hugs former Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke. (Picture: James Oatway)
Justice Cameron puts on his robe for the final time. (Picture: James Oatway)
Final notes on the final judgment to be delivered on Justice Cameron’s last day at the Constitutional Court. (Picture: James Oatway)
Justice Cameron greets retired Constitutional Court Justice Albie Sachs. (Picture: James Oatway)
Justice Cameron delivers his final judgment. (Picture: James Oatway)
Justice Cameron seated with his Constitutional Court colleagues. (Picture: James Oatway)
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng addresses Justice Cameron during his farewell ceremony. (Picture: James Oatway)
Justice Cameron and fellow Constitutional Court justices at his farewell ceremony. (Picture: James Oatway)
Justice Cameron gestures to wellwishers and colleagues at his Constitutional Court farewell ceremony. (Picture: James Oatway)
