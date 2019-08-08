Newsdeck

7 police officers arrested after trying to resell goods confiscated in Joburg CBD raids

By News24 8 August 2019
Caption
Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officers transport alleged counterfeit goods during a raid on November 26, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Police seized counterfeit products worth R3m from mostly foreign-owned shops during a crackdown at the Johannesburg CBD. (Photo by Gallo Images / Sowetan / Mduduzi Ndzingi)

Seven Johannesburg police officers were arrested by their colleagues on charges of corruption and defeating the ends of justice after they were caught allegedly trying to sell confiscated goods back to illegal traders.

On Wednesday, the South African Police Service carried out its second raid in as many weeks.

Several buildings and roads were shut down in the Johannesburg city centre as various police units moved into the area to look for counterfeit goods and illegal items, News24 reported.

In a joint statement from the offices of the Minister of Police, Gauteng police commissioner and Gauteng premier, it emerged that a warrant officer and four constables were arrested at the Johannesburg Central police station after ” they were caught attempting to resell confiscated goods to the illegal traders” .

The statement also indicated that, in a second incident, two Tactical Response Team members were arrested after police investigated a possible “leak of information” about the planned operation in the Johannesburg CBD.

“The two were linked through investigation and an eyewitness account. Police believe the loot found in the 46 vehicles in the basement parking at Lister Building could be the cargo that was removed the night before after the illegal traders had received a tip-off,” the statement read.

Briefing the media after the raids, Gauteng Premier David Makhura alluded to a “criminal syndicate” that “mobilised” and “sent out information” to those who attacked police during their ill-fated raid last week. Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela commended the work of Crime Intelligence and the Anti-Corruption Unit, saying: “We certainly hope that the arrest of seven of our own will prove to the people of Gauteng that we are serious about eradicating crime, even if it means arresting our own. No one is above the law.”

