Business Maverick

OBITUARY- Bob Collymore, the Safaricom CEO who connected with Kenyans

By Reuters 2 July 2019
Caption
Robert Collymore, chief executive officer of Safaricom Limited, speaks during the annual meeting of the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) in New York, U.S., on Monday, Sept. 28, 2015. Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg *** Local Caption *** Robert Collymore

When Bob Collymore, the CEO of Kenya's Safaricom, wanted to know about his poorest customers, he would catch a local bus or walk around Kenya's slums with a prominent anti-corruption activist.

 

Bob Collymore, the CEO of Kenya’s Safaricom, who died from cancer on Monday, epitomised the popular touch that helped make him a household name as he led East Africa’s most profitable company.

Affectionately referred to as “Bob” by employees, customers and news anchors, the 61-year-old’s affable manner and staunch defence of his company in the face of internal corruption and external criticism from regulators made him a colourful character in corporate Kenya’s forest of dark suits.

“You’ve all experienced Bob, his largeness, his enthusiasm, his greatness, his affinity with people and I think that’s what has driven this company and what Bob has done for this company,” Michael Joseph, his predecessor as CEO and a member of the board, said in a news conference on Monday.

Collymore became Safaricom’s chief executive officer in 2010 at the height of a price war sparked by its arch-rival, Airtel Kenya. Collymore held the line, refusing to slash prices in his drive to provide better services. Subscribers stayed.

He fired corrupt internal procurement officers before seeing off two attempts by the state regulator to break up the company due to its dominant size, arguing poor customers relied on the network for banking services via M-Pesa, the money service that helped propel Safaricom to its status as the first multi billion-dollar-a-year revenue company on the Nairobi bourse. It’s now valued at $11 billion.

Boniface Mwangi, a prominent anti-corruption activist, said he had accompanied Collymore when he defied company security to walk around the slums to meet Safaricom’s poorest users.

“The company was afraid that if he took a walk he might be in trouble,” Mwangi told Reuters. “Kenyan CEOs don’t hang out in the hood or go to the consumers. Kenyan CEOs wait for market research reports.”

Staff recalled a boss who encouraged them to unplug from work devices at night and spend time with their families.

“His presence here was of great benefit to us, we all are the better for it,” said the chairman of the company’s board, Nicholas Ng’ang’a.

A Briton who was born in Guyana, Collymore had worked for retailer Dixons, mobile operator O2 and BT in Britain before joining Vodafone. He launched Vodafone’s 3G strategy in the Japanese business market and became head of corporate affairs in South Africa before his move to head Safaricom.

Outside the boardroom, Collymore was a keen piano and saxophone player and a frequent presence on Nairobi’s music scene. He helped raise funds for drought victims in 2011 and started big-name jazz concerts sponsored by Safaricom. He also appeared in music videos by local musicians.

“He grew up poor so he had a soft spot for the downtrodden and the vulnerable,” friend Jeff Koinange, a prominent broadcaster, wrote to Reuters. “He died as he lived … with a smile on his face.”

He is survived by his wife and four children. (Writing by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Katharine Houreld and Mark Potter)

Gallery

In other news...

The South African economy is choking harder than the Proteas. Although to be choking you have to actually be eating and the Proteas seem to be on some sort of juice cleanse-like fast…*

Back to the economy: In the first quarter the GDP dive-bombed by a whopping 3.2%. The sense of futility can paralyse us into inaction and moaning. But it’s times like these that call for effort and action, no matter how small. Yes, South Africa is hurting. Yes the ravaged economy is evident everywhere you look. But you can make a difference, in your own personal way and by supporting independent media like Daily Maverick. We’ve pledged to continue the fight through producing incisive and impactful investigations and analysis, the same way we have done every day for the last decade.

By becoming a Maverick Insider you can help us keep doing what we do, so that you and others who can’t afford it, can keep reading the truth. For whatever amount you choose, you can support DM and it only takes a minute.

Support Daily Maverick→Payment options

*Proteas, you know we love you. We’d just love you more if you won occasionally...

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Zimbabwe takes a big gamble in its bid to dump the greenback

By Ed Stoddard

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Now for the path to Society 5.0 — a human-centred, digitally driven economy

Sharon Wood
9 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

How Libra threatens economic stability

Stephen Grenville
8 hours ago
4 mins

Newsdeck

Facebook evacuates four buildings after possible sarin exposure

Reuters 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

Sudan protesters announce new protests in mid-July

Reuters 10 hours ago

Newsdeck

Iran Risks Rift With Europe by Breaching Nuclear Deal Limit

Bloomberg 10 hours ago

Newsdeck

Tennis-School girl Gauff turfs idol Venus out of Wimbledon

Reuters 10 hours ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK: OP-ED

Zimbabwe’s maize experiment: Who will be the winners?
Wandile Sihlobo 17 hours ago
3 mins

In Poland you are automatically an organ donor unless you specify otherwise.

BUSINESS MAVERICK

The prospective new owners of the Sunday Times and other SA media brands set out their stall

Ruan Jooste 8 hours ago
6 mins

OPINIONISTA

Farewell, Flat World

Jean Pisani-Ferry
9 hours ago
4 mins

BUSINESS ETHICS: OP-ED

Even in the New Dawn era, it is still a case of business gives and the government takes

Sam Mkokeli
28 JUN
6 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Algorithm method: The machines have not risen

Ruan Jooste
30 JUN
4 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Business Against Corruption: Fresh calls for State Capture-linked audit, consultancy firms to face harsher sanctions

Ray Mahlaka
28 JUN
4 mins