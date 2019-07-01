(Bloomberg) --Bitcoin slumped, undoing some of this year’s epic rally and amplifying a recent trend of outsized weekend moves.

The price of the largest cryptocurrency fell 9.5% since Friday to $11,056 as of 5:07 a.m. in New York, according to prices compiled by Bloomberg. It’s still up about 200% since the start of the year. Most other large coins also dropped: Bitcoin Cash -3.9%, Dash -7.2%. Litecoin advanced 4.2%.

Price drops as much as 13% since Friday as stellar rally tested

Optimism surrounding a potential increase in adoption of cryptocurrencies helped fuel price increases on Bitcoin at an accelerating rate last month. That took prices back to levels last seen at the start of 2018. The slide over the weekend is at odds with recent moves higher on Saturday and Sunday: surges in weekend activity since the start of May accounted for about 40% of Bitcoin’s price gains this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

In other news...

The South African economy is choking harder than the Proteas. Although to be choking you have to actually be eating and the Proteas seem to be on some sort of juice cleanse-like fast…*

Back to the economy: In the first quarter the GDP dive-bombed by a whopping 3.2%. The sense of futility can paralyse us into inaction and moaning. But it’s times like these that call for effort and action, no matter how small. Yes, South Africa is hurting. Yes the ravaged economy is evident everywhere you look. But you can make a difference, in your own personal way and by supporting independent media like Daily Maverick. We’ve pledged to continue the fight through producing incisive and impactful investigations and analysis, the same way we have done every day for the last decade.

By becoming a Maverick Insider you can help us keep doing what we do, so that you and others who can’t afford it, can keep reading the truth. For whatever amount you choose, you can support DM and it only takes a minute.

Support Daily Maverick→

*Proteas, you know we love you. We’d just love you more if you won occasionally...

Bloomberg Follow Save More