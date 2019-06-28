Business Maverick

Friday June 28: Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day

By Bloomberg 28 June 2019
Caption
(FILE) - US President Donald J. Trump (L) and Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) shake hands during a press conference at the Great Hall of the People (GHOP) in Beijing, China, 09 November 2017 (reissued 04 January 2019). EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Path to a G-20 breakthrough remains unclear, euro-area confidence drops to lowest level in three years, and Fed sets the size of Wall Street payouts. Here are some of the things people in markets are talking about today.

Talks about talks

Optimism is growing that President Donald Trump and China’s Xi Jinping will announce a new round of trade talks after their meeting at the G-20 on Saturday. While markets would obviously welcome more talks – it is certainly better than the alternative – the path to an actual trade deal seems to be as difficult as ever, with China saying that its demands for an accord have not changed.  The WSJ reported the country wants a lifting of the ban on the sale of U.S. technology to Huawei to be part of any deal. President Trump has other risks to negotiate over the coming days, as he is due to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan with Iran likely to remain high on the agenda.

🙁

A gauge of economic confidence in the euro-area dropped to the lowest level in nearly three years, with the decline primarily driven by industry malaise. The data adds to fears that the region’s manufacturing slowdown will start to dominate the whole economy. It will also do nothing to change the minds of economists who now see the European Central Bank cutting interest rates at its September meeting, with analysts split on whether QE will be resumed.

CCAR day

Wall Street’s biggest banks did well when the first round of the Federal Reserve stress test results were released on Friday. The second round of those tests is due today, including the Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review (CCAR), which will set out how much the banks can return to investors in dividends and buybacks. Analysts are predicting a higher payout than last year due to the promising first round results.

Markets rise

Overnight, the MSCI Asia Pacific Index climbed 0.9% while Japan’s Topix index closed 1.2% higher with exporters getting a boost after the yen posted its biggest decline against the dollar in more than two months. In Europe, the Stoxx 600 Index had advanced 0.1% by 5:50 a.m. Eastern Time, with corporate results helping lift retailers. S&P 500 futures pointed to a gain, the 10-year Treasury yield was at 2.055% and gold was lower.

Gallery

In other news...

The South African economy is choking harder than the Proteas. Although to be choking you have to actually be eating and the Proteas seem to be on some sort of juice cleanse-like fast…*

Back to the economy: In the first quarter the GDP dive-bombed by a whopping 3.2%. The sense of futility can paralyse us into inaction and moaning. But it’s times like these that call for effort and action, no matter how small. Yes, South Africa is hurting. Yes the ravaged economy is evident everywhere you look. But you can make a difference, in your own personal way and by supporting independent media like Daily Maverick. We’ve pledged to continue the fight through producing incisive and impactful investigations and analysis, the same way we have done every day for the last decade.

By becoming a Maverick Insider you can help us keep doing what we do, so that you and others who can’t afford it, can keep reading the truth. For whatever amount you choose, you can support DM and it only takes a minute.

Support Daily Maverick→Payment options

*Proteas, you know we love you. We’d just love you more if you won occasionally...

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Business Against Corruption: Fresh calls for State Capture-linked audit, consultancy firms to face harsher sanctions

By Ray Mahlaka

Business Maverick

Glencore Says 19 People Were Killed in Congo Mine Collapse

Bloomberg
3 hours ago
2 mins

Business Maverick

Friday June 28: Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day

Bloomberg
3 hours ago
2 mins

Newsdeck

NASA to send drone to Saturn’s moon for clues on human origins

Reuters 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

Harris goes after Biden on race in U.S. presidential debate

Bloomberg 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

Jackie Kennedy’s Martha’s Vineyard Estate Is on Sale for $65 Million

Bloomberg 11 hours ago

Newsdeck

Paris bans up to 60% of its cars as heatwave worsens pollution

Reuters 11 hours ago

Business Maverick

Xi Condemns ‘Bullying’ Ahead of Meeting With Trump: G-20 Update
Bloomberg 3 hours ago
4 mins

Shingo, Japan is believed by its residents to be the final resting place of Jesus Christ. They believe his brother Isukiri died in his stead.

Business Maverick

Apple design chief Jony Ive, Steve Jobs’ confidant, to leave and start own firm

Reuters 3 hours ago
4 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Business Against Corruption: Focus on whistleblower superstars and the costs of graft

Ed Stoddard
7 hours ago
3 mins

OPINIONISTA

In debt we (dis)trust: The surprising relationship between junk status and a sovereign debt default

Xolisa Phillip
7 hours ago
5 mins

AMABHUNGANE: MEDIA

Malema ally has the World in his hands

Micah Reddy for amaBhungane
7 hours ago
6 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK OP-ED

Horticulture is blooming, but there’s still room for growth

Wandile Sihlobo
27 JUN
3 mins