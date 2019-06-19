Business Maverick

Mozambique Gas Riches Near as $25 Billion LNG Plant Approved

By Bloomberg 19 June 2019
Caption
The LNG Sakura liquefied natural gas tanker sit berthed at Tokyo Gas Co.'s Negishi LNG terminal in Yokohama, Japan, on Monday, May 21, 2018. Tokyo Gas received Japan's first LNG shipment from Dominion Energy's Cove Point project today, the company said in statement. Photographer: Tomohiro Ohsumi/Bloomberg

Anadarko Petroleum Corp. approved a $25 billion liquefied natural gas project in Mozambique which could help transform the economy of one of the world’s poorest countries

Anadarko Chief Executive Office Al Walker signed a final investment agreement with Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi in the capital, Maputo. Anadarko sees Mozambique having the potential to become one of the largest LNG suppliers in the world, and the project, expected to export to countries in Asia and Europe, will play a big part. The project will be funded with $11 billion of equity and $14 billion of debt.

“Over time this project will double this country’s GDP,” Walker said at the signing ceremony.

It’s taken the American company nearly a decade to green-light the development after discovering gas in Mozambican waters in 2010. The country had to draft new regulations for its nascent oil and gas industry, even as uncertain global demand for LNG slowed down plans. The Mozambique government expects $95 billion of revenue over 25 years from this project and others led by Exxon Mobil Corp. and Eni SpA.

“It is the start of a new era for Mozambique,” said Darias Jonker, a London-based director at consultant Eurasia Group Ltd. The size of these projects “will bring tens of billions of dollars of investment” and revenue to the government, he said.

Mozambique’s Liquefied Natural Gas Ambitions

Developing the hydrocarbon resources is crucial for the southern African nation, which has struggled to service its debt in the past. Nyusi could use Anadarko’s planned investment in the project, called Mozambique LNG, to showcase his achievements ahead of elections in October, and hope to compensate for the problems with borrowings, according to Jonker.

Mozambique LNG is at the center of a new restructuring deal the government reached with a core group of its Eurobond holders last month. While investors will no longer have access to future revenue from the project, the in-principle agreement allows the administration to pay a lower interest rate until after the country’s gas production begins in 2023.

Total’s Deal

Occidental Petroleum Corp. agreed to buy Anadarko earlier this year. Once the deal is completed, Total SA has an arrangement with Occidental to acquire all of Anadarko’s African assets for $8.8 billion, including Mozambique LNG.

The project will have the capacity to produce 12.9 million tons a year in the first phase, with the scope to expand to as much as 50 million tons. It has contracts with key global importers in Asia and Europe and Mozambique’s location between the Pacific and Atlantic basins is an advantage that will help the country compete with a booming number of LNG suppliers.

Flexible commercial arrangements, including an innovative co-purchase agreement with Tokyo Gas Co. and Centrica Plc, have helped the project secure “high-quality customers in a crowded LNG market,” Frank Harris, head of LNG consulting at Wood Mackenzie Ltd. said in an emailed note.

Gas from the Anadarko-operated offshore field will be sent to a processing plant on land, where it will be liquefied and then exported. The onshore plant is being built in the northern Cabo Delgado province, an area where suspected Islamic insurgency began in 2017. While the company says it hasn’t been targeted, one of its convoys was attacked and a contractor beheaded in February.

Anadarko has implemented a resettlement program in the area, and is building roads and an airport. The company has said it will continue to develop the infrastructure until Total takes over.

The Exxon-led project, called Rovuma LNG, is planning a 15.2 million-ton-a-year facility adjacent to Anadarko’s and expects to reach a final investment decision by the end of the year. Eni approved another $7 billion project in 2017.

Gallery

In other news...

The South African economy is choking harder than the Proteas. Although to be choking you have to actually be eating and the Proteas seem to be on some sort of juice cleanse-like fast…*

Back to the economy: In the first quarter the GDP dive-bombed by a whopping 3.2%. The sense of futility can paralyse us into inaction and moaning. But it’s times like these that call for effort and action, no matter how small. Yes, South Africa is hurting. Yes the ravaged economy is evident everywhere you look. But you can make a difference, in your own personal way and by supporting independent media like Daily Maverick. We’ve pledged to continue the fight through producing incisive and impactful investigations and analysis, the same way we have done every day for the last decade.

By becoming a Maverick Insider you can help us keep doing what we do, so that you and others who can’t afford it, can keep reading the truth. For whatever amount you choose, you can support DM and it only takes a minute.

Support Daily Maverick→Payment options

*Proteas, you know we love you. We’d just love you more if you won occasionally...

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

BUSINESS MAVERICK

What is the point of the equity market?

By Sasha Planting

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Peter Moyo and Old Mutual to duke it out in court over his sacking

Ray Mahlaka
10 hours ago
4 mins

CRYPTOCURRENCY

Can Facebook’s ambitious new global digital currency really help bank the unbanked?

Tessa Knight
10 hours ago
3 mins

Newsdeck

Facebook Triggers Fresh Washington Fury Over Crypto Project

Bloomberg 6 hours ago

Newsdeck

Trump launches re-election campaign, presents himself as outsider and victim

Reuters 6 hours ago

Newsdeck

SANDF to send a high-level team to Mozambique after shooting incident

News24 13 hours ago

Newsdeck

Johnson Storms Ahead and Softens No-Deal Threat: Brexit Update

Bloomberg 13 hours ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK OP-ED

Economic lessons from Everest
Jim O’Neill 11 hours ago
4 mins

Ring of Fire as performed by Johnny Cash was actually written by June Carter.

Business Maverick

Big tech is under fire. Could that mean it’s time to buy?

Ruan Jooste 18 JUN
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

A clear plan to accelerate economic growth should capture the zeitgeist of Ramaphosa’s SONA

Bonang Mohale
12 hours ago
5 mins

DAYS OF ZONDO

Dudu Myeni’s ‘person’ behind move to get SAA to pay BNP Capital R128m

Jessica Bezuidenhout
10 hours ago
5 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Inflation targeting: A lesson from economic history

Reg Rumney
18 JUN
4 mins

Business Maverick

Youth employment relies on a rising tide of growth – but that’s a hard ask right now

Sharon Wood
17 JUN
5 mins