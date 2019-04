Cape Town - Big Concerts on Wednesday announced that the remaining Sam Smith shows on 17 and 18 April at the Grand Arena, GrandWest have been cancelled.

This difficult decision was made after Sam sought advice from medical specialists and his team, and after having to cut his show short on Tuesday night with concerns for his voice.

Sam is deeply upset that he is unable to perform for his fans in Cape Town but needs to rest at this time.

Big Concerts wished Sam a speedy recovery and hopes to welcome him back to Cape Town in the future.

Ticket refunds: All ticket purchases made via Computicket’s website and call centre will automatically be refunded in full to the credit card used for the purchase. Ticket holders that bought their tickets in-store need to go to their nearest Computicket, Shoprite or Checkers outlet to process their full refund. The cut-off date for all refunds will be Friday, 31 May 2019.

DM

