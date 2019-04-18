The DA said on Thursday that it was "horrified" by a report that amputated limbs and dead babies were found regularly at the laundry of Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital.

On Wednesday, IOL reported that a woman who works in the laundry section of the hospital said she frequently dealt with an array of horror finds among the linen – from amputated limbs to babies; dead and alive.

According to the report, the laundry is gathered from various wards and sent down a metal chute where it lands on the floor to be sorted. The sheets are often blood-soaked, covered in faeces and contain placentas and blood clots. The dead babies are found at the bottom of the chute, often wrapped in soiled linen.

“Workers at the laundry have complained for a long time about the stress of finding foetuses and body parts in the linen, which is taken from wards and sent down a chute to the laundry,” DA health spokesperson Jack Bloom said in a statement.

Bloom said he wrote to the hospital CEO, Gladys Bogoshi, and included two horrific photos that workers had taken – one of a fully formed baby, and the other of a foetus covered in blood – but did not receive a reply.

“The hospital management has inexcusably failed to act by tightening controls to ensure that medical waste is safely disposed of.

“Laundry workers work in terrible conditions and risk infection from medical waste that they are not meant to deal with.

“I hope that urgent measures are taken to resolve this problem, which highlights generally poor management in hospitals that the Gauteng health department has failed to address over many years,” Bloom said.

According to IOL, Bogoshi did not deny the claims.

“Sometimes they are found disposed as part of the waste by unknown people and end up at the laundry as the waste gets down the chutes. All reported cases are investigated and improvement plans are implemented to prevent a recurrence,” she reportedly said.

DM

Watch Pauli van Wyk’s Cat Play The Piano Here!

No, not really. But now that we have your attention, we wanted to tell you a little bit about what happened at SARS.

Tom Moyane and his cronies bequeathed South Africa with a R48-billion tax shortfall, as of February 2018. It's the only thing that grew under Moyane's tenure... the year before, the hole had been R30.7-billion. And to fund those shortfalls, you know who has to cough up? You - the South African taxpayer.

It was the sterling work of a team of investigative journalists, Scorpio’s Pauli van Wyk and Marianne Thamm along with our great friends at amaBhungane, that caused the SARS capturers to be finally flushed out of the system. Moyane, Makwakwa… the lot of them... gone.

But our job is not yet done. We need more readers to become Maverick Insiders, the friends who will help ensure that many more investigations will come. Contributions go directly towards growing our editorial team and ensuring that Daily Maverick and Scorpio have a sustainable future. We can’t rely on advertising and don't want to restrict access to only those who can afford a paywall subscription. Membership is about more than just contributing financially – it is about how we Defend Truth, together.

So, if you feel so inclined, and would like a way to support the cause, please join our community of Maverick Insiders.... you could view it as the opposite of a sin tax. And if you are already Maverick Insider, tell your mother, call a friend, whisper to your loved one, shout at your boss, write to a stranger, announce it on your social network. The battle for the future of South Africa is on, and you can be part of it.

News24 Follow Save More