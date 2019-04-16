Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has denied axed SARS commissioner Tom Moyane leave to cross-examine Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, while one issue remains reserved for further "clarification".

“Any witness appearing before the commission may be cross-examined by a person, should the chair deem it necessary and in the best interests of the function of the commission,” Zondo said in his judgment at the commission of inquiry into state capture on Tuesday.

“The true test is whether it is necessary, or if it serves in the best interests of the commission,” he added.

Zondo found that the five themes presented by Moyane in his application failed to show how Gordhan had implicated him through his statement on allegations of state capture; and that he had failed to show why these themes would serve in the best interests of the work of the commission.

As a result, his application to cross-examine Gordhan was dismissed. Zondo does, however, intend to get further clarification on an issue involving National Treasury, where Gordhan alleged that Moyane had pressed charges against him with the Hawks relating to the so-called SARS “rogue unit” while he was finance minister.

The decision comes after the commission heard Moyane’s application for leave to cross-examine Gordhan in March, after Gordhan implicated him in testimony in November last year.

Moyane’s advocate Dali Mpofu said Moyane’s cross-examination of Gordhan was important, News24 earlier reported.

Mpofu read from Moyane’s submission: “Under this theme, my version is that Minister Gordhan’s affidavit is more significant for what it omits, than what it says. The omitted facts will give a truer picture of the commission about what actually went on behind the scenes.”

Gordhan’s legal team, in response, argued that Moyane’s bid was merely a means to rehabilitate his career through the inquiry into alleged state capture.

“Mr Moyane very explicitly tells you that he is here to rehabilitate his reputation and career prospects… he is asking for your help to rehabilitate his discredited name,” advocate Michelle Le Roux previously argued before the commission.

Responding to Le Roux’s submissions, Mpofu said, if anything was going to discredit the commission it was the idea that it was acceptable for Gordhan – “the boss” – to come before the commission and cast aspersions on Moyane – “the subordinate” character – but it was not acceptable for Moyane to defend himself.

Direction will be given to both parties regarding an issue relating to the National Treasury – both parties will be expected to make written submissions on whether Gordhan’s submissions that by laying charges against him, Moyane did so with malice.

The inquiry continues on Tuesday, with former IPID head Robert McBride back on the stand.

DM

Watch Pauli van Wyk’s Cat Play The Piano Here!

No, not really. But now that we have your attention, we wanted to tell you a little bit about what happened at SARS.

Tom Moyane and his cronies bequeathed South Africa with a R48-billion tax shortfall, as of February 2018. It's the only thing that grew under Moyane's tenure... the year before, the hole had been R30.7-billion. And to fund those shortfalls, you know who has to cough up? You - the South African taxpayer.

It was the sterling work of a team of investigative journalists, Scorpio’s Pauli van Wyk and Marianne Thamm along with our great friends at amaBhungane, that caused the SARS capturers to be finally flushed out of the system. Moyane, Makwakwa… the lot of them... gone.

But our job is not yet done. We need more readers to become Maverick Insiders, the friends who will help ensure that many more investigations will come. Contributions go directly towards growing our editorial team and ensuring that Daily Maverick and Scorpio have a sustainable future. We can’t rely on advertising and don't want to restrict access to only those who can afford a paywall subscription. Membership is about more than just contributing financially – it is about how we Defend Truth, together.

So, if you feel so inclined, and would like a way to support the cause, please join our community of Maverick Insiders.... you could view it as the opposite of a sin tax. And if you are already Maverick Insider, tell your mother, call a friend, whisper to your loved one, shout at your boss, write to a stranger, announce it on your social network. The battle for the future of South Africa is on, and you can be part of it.

News24 Follow Save More