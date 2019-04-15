Business Maverick

Tiger’s Win Costs FanDuel $2 Million as Sports Books Lose Big

By Bloomberg 15 April 2019
Caption
epaselect epa07507100 Tiger Woods of the US celebrates after winning the 2019 Masters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, USA, 14 April 2019. The 2019 Masters Tournament is held 11 April through 14 April 2019. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Tiger Woods’s historic Masters title, cheered by fans and celebrities around the world, was a big loss for sports books in Nevada and New Jersey, suggesting other bookmakers may have lost money too.

FanDuel Group, which ran a refund promotion tied to its fantasy product, said it lost $2 million when Woods secured his first major victory in more than a decade. The Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook lost nearly $100,000, its worst result ever for the Masters, and William Hill U.S. lost “seven figures.”

“It’s great to see Tiger back,” said Nick Bogdanovich, director of trading at William Hill U.S. “It’s a painful day for William Hill — our biggest golf loss ever — but a great day for golf.”

Sunday’s losses, though bad for many, likely won’t come close to offsetting the profits amassed during Woods’s down years. Despite a decade of struggles both on and off the course, Woods remained a favorite among the golf-betting public. It was common for Woods to be the most popular golfer at a tournament, regardless of how long the odds.

“We are still doing well overall with wagers involving Tiger,” Jeff Sherman, vice president of risk at Westgate SuperBook, said in an email.

At FanDuel’s sports book, 21 percent of the futures bets placed on the Masters were on Woods to win it all, a slanted total that resulted in a net loss of more than $1 million. The company also ran a promotion for its biggest Masters fantasy contest, where it promised to refund all entries if Woods won the tournament. That resulted in another $1 million paid back to FanDuel customers.

‘Seven Figures’

William Hill found itself in a similar spot. A few days before the first round, a William Hill bettor in Nevada placed an $85,000 wager on Woods at 14-to-1 odds. The bet, which paid out $1.2 million, was the biggest liability on a single golf wager in William Hill’s seven-year history taking bets in the U.S. After all bets were paid out, William Hill was out “seven figures,” according to spokesman Michael Grodsky.

Not all sports books took a loss. MGM Resorts International broke even on the event, according to Jay Rood, its vice president of race and sports. MGM had its biggest handle ever for a golf tournament.

“We were a small loser to Tiger before the start but were able to fade it over the course of the tournament,” Rood said.

Woods will undoubtedly remain a driver for sports books moving forward. After the tournament, FanDuel published new odds on the rest of Woods’s career. Bettors can get 5-to-1 odds on Woods to tie Jack Nicklaus’s record of 18 major titles (he’s currently at 15) and 10-to-1 to break the record.

Gallery

Watch Pauli van Wyk’s Cat Play The Piano Here!

No, not really. But now that we have your attention, we wanted to tell you a little bit about what happened at SARS.

Tom Moyane and his cronies bequeathed South Africa with a R48-billion tax shortfall, as of February 2018. It's the only thing that grew under Moyane's tenure... the year before, the hole had been R30.7-billion. And to fund those shortfalls, you know who has to cough up? You - the South African taxpayer.

It was the sterling work of a team of investigative journalists, Scorpio’s Pauli van Wyk and Marianne Thamm along with our great friends at amaBhungane, that caused the SARS capturers to be finally flushed out of the system. Moyane, Makwakwa… the lot of them... gone.

But our job is not yet done. We need more readers to become Maverick Insiders, the friends who will help ensure that many more investigations will come. Contributions go directly towards growing our editorial team and ensuring that Daily Maverick and Scorpio have a sustainable future. We can’t rely on advertising and don't want to restrict access to only those who can afford a paywall subscription. Membership is about more than just contributing financially – it is about how we Defend Truth, together.

So, if you feel so inclined, and would like a way to support the cause, please join our community of Maverick Insiders.... you could view it as the opposite of a sin tax. And if you are already Maverick Insider, tell your mother, call a friend, whisper to your loved one, shout at your boss, write to a stranger, announce it on your social network. The battle for the future of South Africa is on, and you can be part of it.

Comments

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

BUSINESS MAVERICK – 2019 ELECTIONS

What the manifestos reveal about the parties’ economic policies (Part 1)

By Reg Rumney

BUSINESS MAVERICK

SA’s car manufacturing system could help to get SA’s industrial development on the road

Tim Cohen
8 hours ago
5 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

One month before 2019 election, SA economy takes three hits in quick succession

Tim Cohen
10 APR
3 mins

Newsdeck

Trump Raises $30 Million in First Quarter, Campaign Says

Bloomberg 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

Sudan transition: Will protesters and military reach agreement?

Al Jazeera 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

Pelosi Asks for Extra Security for Ilhan Omar After Trump Tweet

Bloomberg 9 hours ago

Newsdeck

Tiger Woods Wins Masters, Once Again Is Golf’s Biggest Star

Bloomberg 9 hours ago

Business Maverick

Rico: Cartoon Friday
Rico 11 APR
< 1 min

Children won't fully grasp sarcasm until about the age of 10. This is possibly reduced if they are the offspring of journalists.

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Africa is being left out of the digital tax loop

Ruan Jooste 12 APR
7 mins

Business Maverick

Uber Makes IPO Case That It’s About the Platform, Not the Losses

Bloomberg
12 APR
6 mins

Business Maverick

Currency Crisis Claims Another Strongman as Sudan’s Bashir Falls

Bloomberg
12 APR
2 mins

Business Maverick

Friday, April 12: Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day

Bloomberg
12 APR
2 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Emerging risks for emerging economies

Barry Eichengreen
12 APR
4 mins