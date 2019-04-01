dig

Young community activists berate the culture of corruption in South Africa.

“Most corrupt government officials are not being brought to book…. the scandals make headlines for a few days and are gone, and they just get away with it,” says Tafadzwa. “The same people doing the same corrupt things over and over again…. I”d just rather not vote,” says Riska. “When we talk about corruption and state capture, we are not just talking about Zuma – it happened way before him…. ” says Zukiswa

This film was produced by:

Street Talk is a groundbreaking television series aired weekly on community television. From grassroots to the establishment, our engaging programmes expose the lived realities and uncensored views of ordinary South Africans.

Street Talk was launched in 2008 and is a non-profit organisation – visit us www.streettalktv.com. DM

