On 29 March 1988 five bullets ended the life of South African freedom fighter Dulcie September. She was imprisoned, driven into exile and by the 1980s she spearheaded the anti-apartheid efforts in France, Switzerland and Luxembourg from a small office in Paris. Why was she killed? What is the shadowy network that profited from her murder? Why do her killers roam free?

This is the first episode of a podcast series about Dulcie September’s life and assassination. The epic story explores the life of a struggle hero who appears to have been erased. Her murder leads us to a network of arms dealers, spies, politicians, corporations and bankers who continue to profit from her murder.

This first episode begins in Cape Town in the 1930s and ends on a staircase in Paris more than 50 years later. It sets the scene for an eight-part podcast series that winds its way around the world and ends in 2019. Episode 1 is ‘The Scene of the Crime’.

Subsequent episodes in this eight-part series will be released weekly on Daily Maverick. DM

Download the first episode here:

They Killed Dulcie is made by Sound Africa and Open Secrets . The podcast draws from research by Open Secrets for the book Apartheid Guns and Money: A tale of profit.

This series is made possible through the support of our funders: the Claude Leon Foundation, Heinrich Böll Stiftung Southern Africa, Hindenburg Systems, Joffe Charitable Trust, Luminate, Open Society Foundation for Human Rights and Open Society Foundation for South Africa.

