To mark Human Rights Day 2019, the Constitutional Court Trust unveiled its recent acquisition to the Constitutional Court Art Collection (CCAC) – The Dead Zone, a portfolio of 41 photographs by Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer Greg Marinovich.

The portfolio offers a wide-ranging visual history of the internecine conflicts and violent strife that engulfed large parts of South Africa in the 1990s. This followed the unbanning of 33 political parties and release of political prisoners, in the protracted lead-up to non-racial elections in 1994. The photographs bear unflinching witness to the painful becoming of a nation. Many works in the CCAC speak to the political and social strife preceding our country’s transition to a constitutional democracy.

Collateral Damage

Southern Transvaal

It feels distinctly odd to write the phrase Southern Transvaal; it makes me feel several decades older than I am. It is an area one mostly drives past on the highway, but in the periods of political uprisings in the 1980s and 1990s, the small black townships. These places served as dormitory towns to the gold and coal mines and associated industries and thus I would find myself, mostly in the company of Joao Silva, following one of those South African atlases to find my way to townships by the name of Ratanda or Duduza. These remote settlements were hidden from the sensitive gaze of the white town, as per apartheid spatial and social engineering.

In Ratanda, the broader political conflict between the African National Congress and the Inkatha Freedom party had spread to the unions that aligned with these parties. The unions represented meat processing workers of Enterprise and other factories where they made bacon, polony and other very pink meat-like stuff. While the politics inflamed things, it was really about getting rid of opposing unions to get your friends, cousins, brothers into the jobs. That conflict spread from the factory the residential areas of Ratanda and in one terrible incident a shoot-out occurred while a soccer game was taking place and players were gunned down on the rough dirt pitch; others were also killed. Those funerals took place with a soccer team in their uniforms bidding their young friend goodbye; alongside them, a Zion Christian Church member was buried too. The gravedigger waited atop a mound of orange earth to close the hole and move on.

Monsters of History

The Vaal

The southern part of the Witwatersrand is called the Vaal Triangle. The Vaal includes historically infamous townships like Sharpeville of the 1960 massacre that is now commemorated as Human Rights Day on 21 March. It is also home to the much larger Sebokeng township where a night vigil for African National Congress leader Chris Nangalembe was attacked and 38 mourners killed. That was January of 1991, not a day etched into our collective memory.

In the same neighbourhood, in the same year, 14 people were killed at a protest march. Later, sprawling informal settlements mushroomed into a place called Orange Farm, where even today the same struggles for economic equality, water, security and justice continue to be fought. But the Vaal is best known for the Boipatong massacre, where 45 people were hacked and shot to death in the night. The youngest was a nine-month-old baby boy called Aaron Mathope. At the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, Inkatha Youth leader Victor Mthembu explained why the child was killed – “You must remember that a snake gives birth to a snake.”

Celebration & Rage

Soweto and West Rand

People used to say Soweto sneezes and the country falls ill and it is true that the intellectual and leadership capital – the names Mandela, Sisulu, Motlana, Petersen, among so many others were centred in this massive hilly city that was barely a municipality, legally speaking. When the South African Communist Party decided on a venue for its first public rally after being unbanned in 1990, they decided on Soweto’s Soccer City; what other places could hold the numbers and serve the largest black population? That was a joyous if nervy affair, but two years later when Chris Hani was assassinated in his driveway by white supremacists, his vigil was held in that same stadium with an entirely different mood as the country stood on the edge of disaster.

The Leopard Skin & the T-shirt

KwaZulu-Natal

The hills of Zululand had long been nourished with blood; the Hostel War that raged across the Reef in the 1990s was a more complicated rendition of the conflict that had torn across the Zulu heartland the decade before. Neighbour pitted against neighbour; father turned against brother as people had to choose between the conservative tribal homeland regime of Inkatha and the non-racial/non-tribally identifying ANC. It was never that clear cut, but many, many died.

Comrades & Comtsotsies

Thokoza

–

Thokoza was the war of children, of child soldiers, of street-by-street combat that lasted longer than anywhere else and took the most lives. It had a reputation then as a place of cruelty and death and it carries it still today. Everyone lost too much in that place, resident and hostel dweller. I spent way too much time there.

Apartheid, petty & grand

Mandela & Machadadorp

Nelson Mandela has both a sainted and a contested legacy, a man we worshipped, relied on and eulogized, yet we seemed to turn on his memory when all that followed him disappointed us. He sacrificed his life to a struggle that he eventually had to compromise on, yet never became bitter, no matter no small his belittlers. DM

