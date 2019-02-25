Newsdeck

New Tshwane mayor cancels controversial GladAfrica contract

By News24 25 February 2019
Caption
Photo: http://www.tshwane.gov.za/

Newly elected Tshwane Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa has announced that the City has cancelled the scandal-ridden GladAfrica contract.

Mokgalapa made the announcement at a media briefing in Pretoria early on Monday morning, reports eNCA.

The mayor reportedly said the contract was terminated by mutual agreement.

Last month, embattled municipal manager of the City of Tshwane Moeketsi Mosola did an about-turn regarding the GladAfrica scandal, conceding that the expenditure for the tender was in fact irregular, as stated by the Auditor General (AG).

Tshwane member of the mayoral committee for finance Mare-Lise Fourie told News24 that around R317m spent on the GladAfrica tender had been found to be irregular. This was also conceded by Mosola.

“The AG in accordance with his mandate expressed an opinion on the financial statements which concluded that the GladAfrica contract is irregular,” Fourie told News24.

Engineering company GladAfrica and the City have been at the centre of allegations of tender irregularities since last year. It was reported that GladAfrica scored a R12bn deal to provide the City with project management support.

Earlier this month, Mokgalapa vowed to become “Mr Service Delivery” who will act on the multibillion-rand GladAfrica saga. DM

Gallery

Are You A South AfriCAN or a South AfriCAN'T?

Maverick Insider is more than a reader revenue scheme. While not quite a "state of mind", it is a mindset: it's about believing that independent journalism makes a genuine difference to our country and it's about having the will to support that endeavour.

From the #GuptaLeaks into State Capture to the Scorpio exposés into SARS, Daily Maverick investigations have made an enormous impact on South Africa and it's political landscape. As we enter an election year, our mission to Defend Truth has never been more important. A free press is one of the essential lines of defence against election fraud; without it, national polls can turn very nasty, very quickly as we have seen recently in the Congo.

If you would like a practical, tangible way to make a difference in South Africa consider signing up to become a Maverick Insider. You choose how much to contribute and how often (monthly or annually) and in exchange, you will receive a host of awesome benefits. The greatest benefit of all (besides inner peace)? Making a real difference to a country that needs your support.

Comments

Please or create an account to view the comments. To join the conversation, sign up as a Maverick Insider.

ANALYSIS

Zizi Kodwa accusation could be the start of an all-out war

By Stephen Grootes

GROUNDUP

Caster Semenya: Issues the sporting authority has to consider

GroundUp
2 hours ago
7 mins

State Capture

Bosasa to get the boot from prisons and courts

Greg Nicolson
5 hours ago
3 mins

Newsdeck

Eskom’s Jabu Mabuza to continue testifying at Zondo commission

News24 5 hours ago

Newsdeck

May Said to Tell Merkel She Doesn’t Want a Delay: Brexit Update

Bloomberg 6 hours ago

Newsdeck

New Tshwane mayor cancels controversial GladAfrica contract

News24 7 hours ago

Newsdeck

EOH Suspends Employees Implicated in Graft-Tainted Contracts

Bloomberg 7 hours ago

POLITICALLY AWEH

Can Tito Mboweni’s plans meet SA’s pressing challenges? (Video)
Politically Aweh 1 hour ago
1 min

"By scepticism...we arrive first at suspension of judgement, and second at freedom from disturbance." ~ Sextus Empiricus

Ward 58: Inside the DA’s local failed state (Part 1)

Party fails its promise of good governance on every measure in historic Joburg ward

Ferial Haffajee 18 hours ago
8 mins

Ward 58 – Inside the DA’s local failed state (Part 2)

A WhatsApp of Discontent: Gatvol and viral on the city fringes

Ferial Haffajee
19 hours ago
4 mins

OP-ED

Twenty-five years of democracy (Part 3): Denial of dignity then and now

Raymond Suttner
6 hours ago
7 mins

ISS TODAY

Will the latest Central African Republic peace deal hold?

ISS Today
5 hours ago
4 mins

EDITORIAL

Got something to say? Daily Maverick wants to hear it

Daily Maverick
18 hours ago
4 mins