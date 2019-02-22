NEWSFLASH

New SARS unit zones in on Bosasa with visit to their head office

By Pauli Van Wyk 22 February 2019
Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi testifies at the commission of inquiry into state capture on January 21, 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images / Netwerk24 / Felix Dlangamandla)

SARS' new Illicit Economy Unit knocked on Bosasa's door on Friday just after noon, investigating potential tax non-compliance. All companies, directors and related parties will be scrutinised. SARS is following further legal procedures to assist them in their broader investigation.

Bosasa’s head office, owners and managers are under scrutiny from SARS’ newly established Illicit Economy Unit. A team of SARS officials entered Bosasa’s head office in Krugersdorp just after noon on Friday.

Bosasa has had a turbulent two months after former executive Angelo Agrizzi shone the spotlight on more than a decade’s alleged corruption and malfeasance at the company. Agrizzi testified in explicit detail about how state officials were corrupted in order for the company to get its way while keeping journalists and the justice sector at bay.

Earlier on Friday liquidator Cloete Murray held a staff meeting at the premises to inform the employees of the way forward, reports Kyle Cowan from News24.

Sars will conduct a broad tax investigation into all companies, directors and related parties, after concluding the necessary legal proceedings.

The Illicit Economy Unit is the same unit which executed two warrants at cigarette baron Adriano Mazzotti’s house on Wednesday in order to pay his preliminary debt of almost R34-million to the tax man.

The unit was still on the premises at the time this report was published. DM

