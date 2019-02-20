Mass service delivery protest hits Plettenberg Bay

A large service delivery protest hit the streets of Plettenberg Bay on Wednesday.

Crowds took to the streets of the town, causing N2 traffic to be diverted.

“The protest is over; the problem was electricity,” Bitou municipal official Michael Mangane told News24.

He said that protesters complained that they received too few electricity units for R60.

Earlier, traffic officials diverted traffic as protesters stoned vehicles on the N2.

“The N2 between KwaNokuthula and the N2 Shell garage is closed due to the turnout of the protesters. Traffic is being diverted via Wittedrift and the Airport Road but it is flowing,” said Western Cape Traffic Chief Kenny Africa.

He added that the situation remained tense and protesters were burning tyres.

There were no reports of injuries or arrests.

Efforts to contact Mayor M Peter Lobese and deputy mayor Sandiso Gcabayi were unsuccessful. DM

