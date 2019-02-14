How employment has changed in 10 years

Manufacturing — a vital industrial sector — has shed 300,000 jobs. By GROUNDUP STAFF.

First published by GroundUp

Unemployment in South Africa increased from 23.2% to 26.7% between the first quarters of 2008 and 2018. The actual number of jobs increased from 14.4-million to 16.4-million, but the number of people wanting to work (the labour force) increased much faster, from 20.9-million to 25.9-million.

What’s interesting is how employment in South Africa has changed. Critically, the number of jobs in manufacturing and services has dropped. Jobs in mining, construction and transport have increased, but not as fast as the working-age population.

In three sectors – utilities, communities and social services – jobs have grown faster than the growth in the working-age population. Many of these jobs are in government. Given how poorly government has been performing in so many areas, it’s an interesting question how much these new jobs are benefiting the country.

Sector Jan-March 2008 (1000s) Jan-March 2018 (1000s) Change Trade 3,319 3,276 1% Community and social services 2,714 3,785 39% Manufacturing 2,111 1,849 14% Finance 1,780 2,402 35% Construction 1,181 1,431 21% Agriculture 838 847 1% Transport 808 960 19% Mining 353 397 13% Utilities 102 143 40% Other 0 12 Total employed 14,438 16,378 13% Labour force 20,891 25,858 24% Population aged 15-64 31,544 37,678 19%

Employment in January to March 2008 compared to January to March 2018.Jobs in trade (service industry) and manufacturing have decreased. Although jobs in transport and mining have increased, they have done so at a much slower rate than the rate of increase in the working-age population. Source: Statistics South Africa’s QLFS

South Africa’s financial sector punches far above the weight of a typical middle-income country like ours. And the number of jobs in the sector has grown dramatically. DM

Are You A South AfriCAN or a South AfriCAN'T?

Maverick Insider is more than a reader revenue scheme. While not quite a "state of mind", it is a mindset: it's about believing that independent journalism makes a genuine difference to our country and it's about having the will to support that endeavour.

From the #GuptaLeaks into State Capture to the Scorpio exposés into SARS, Daily Maverick investigations have made an enormous impact on South Africa and it's political landscape. As we enter an election year, our mission to Defend Truth has never been more important. A free press is one of the essential lines of defence against election fraud; without it, national polls can turn very nasty, very quickly as we have seen recently in the Congo.

If you would like a practical, tangible way to make a difference in South Africa consider signing up to become a Maverick Insider. You choose how much to contribute and how often (monthly or annually) and in exchange, you will receive a host of awesome benefits. The greatest benefit of all (besides inner peace)? Making a real difference to a country that needs your support.