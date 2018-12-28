Tony Jackman's Chilled Spanspek Soup. Photo: Louis Pieterse

Spanspek, aka cantaloupe, is said to have got its South African name from Sir Harry Smith’s Spanish wife Juana’s dislike for bacon and preference for this honey-sweet melon for breakfast. Her chefs took to calling it Spaanse spek, or Spanish bacon, and the name somehow stuck. We may never know how true this story is. I’ve been making variations of this dish for many years since I first came up with the idea in the early 90s and I think of it as my signature soup. There’s a lightly curried version of it in my book foodSTUFF, but this variation calls for orange, spearmint, garlic and star anise, and is closer to my original recipe. It must be served super-chilled and is a treat in the middle of a hot day.

Ingredients

1 spanspek

1 Apple

1 orange

1 onion

1 stick celery

2 garlic cloves

3 sprigs spearmint

1 or 2 star anise

Olive oil

750ml chicken or vegetable stock

Yoghurt

Soften the finely chopped onion, celery and garlic in olive oil. Add chopped apple (cored and peeled), star anise, mint and the juice of an orange and simmer, stirring, for five minutes. (Any mint will do but I happen to grow spearmint.)

Add the flesh of a spanspek and simmer for 5 minutes more, stirring now and then.

Add 750ml stock, season lightly with salt and pepper, bring to a boil and simmer for 15 minutes.

Cool, remove star anise, and blend to a fine consistency.

Chill and serve with a drizzle of yoghurt and mint sprigs. DM

Tony Jackman’s book foodSTUFF can be ordered by emailing jackmanwrites@gmail.com

Support DAILY MAVERICK & get FREE UBER vouchers every month

An increasingly rare commodity, quality independent journalism costs money, though not nearly as much as its absence can cost global community. No country can live and prosper without truth - that's why it matters.

Every Daily Maverick article and every Scorpio exposé is proof of our dedication to this unshakeable mission. Investing in our news media is by far the most effective investment into South Africa's future.

You can support Independent and Investigative journalism by joining Maverick Insider. If you contribute R150 or more per month you will receive R100 back in UBER vouchers. EVERY MONTH until October 2019.

So, if you'd like to help and do something meaningful for yourself and your country, then sign up to become a Maverick Insider. Together we can Defend Truth.