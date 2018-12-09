EVITA’S FREE SPEECH

Ep. 172: Evita dreams of a Black’t-out Xmas (Video)

By Pieter-Dirk Uys 9 December 2018

ANC cadre Evita Bezuidenhout tries to expose fake news and highlight alternative facts with a weekly episode of EVITA’S FREE SPEECH.

Gallery

Support DAILY MAVERICK & get FREE UBER vouchers every month

An increasingly rare commodity, quality independent journalism costs money, though not nearly as much as its absence can cost global community. No country can live and prosper without truth - that's why it matters.

Every Daily Maverick article and every Scorpio exposé is proof of our dedication to this unshakeable mission. Investing in our news media is by far the most effective investment into South Africa's future.

You can support Independent and Investigative journalism by joining Maverick Insider. If you contribute R150 or more per month you will receive R100 back in UBER vouchers. EVERY MONTH until October 2019.

So, if you'd like to help and do something meaningful for yourself and your country, then sign up to become a Maverick Insider. Together we can Defend Truth.

Scorpio

Along with the R16.1m in illicit payments, VBS approved Brian Shivambu’s 1.46m home loan, with a little help from uBhuti ka Brian

By Pauli Van Wyk

Scorpio: Gupta Inc profiles

Ronica Ragavan: ‘A devotee, glorified secretary and Madam Fix-It’

Jessica Bezuidenhout
07 DEC
8 mins

Zulman Inquiry

Sascoc report finds sporting body dysfunctional, recommends sweeping changes

Greg Nicolson
07 DEC
4 mins

Newsdeck

More than half of global population now online: UN

AFP 07 DEC

Newsdeck

South Africa Energy Minister Fires Nuclear Corporation’s Board

Bloomberg 07 DEC

Newsdeck

South Africa Probes Seven Accounts for Steinhoff Insider Trading

Bloomberg 07 DEC

Newsdeck

North West premier shakes up provincial cabinet

News24 07 DEC

Tribute

Johnny Clegg Education Fund and lasting legacy launched – and a spectacular anthem
Marianne Thamm 06 DEC
4 mins

Your SIM card is a legitimate self-contained computer. It has a 30MHz CPU64kb of RAM and a tiny amount of storage space. It won't run the latest FIFA if that's what you're hoping.

Parliamentary Notebook

Land, state capture, minimum wage – key highlights of a busy 2018 for MPs that draws to close

Marianne Merten 07 DEC
6 mins

Newsflash

Gauteng Hawks head, Prince Mokotedi ‘redeployed’ to head office

Marianne Thamm
07 DEC
2 mins

PARLIAMENT

Scopa demands answers on Steinhoff, VBS and PIC’s other troubled investments

Marianne Merten
07 DEC
4 mins

Iss today

Should Africa consider the Al Capone option?

ISS Today
07 DEC
5 mins

TAC at 20

Treatment Action Campaign celebrates two decades of fighting against the odds — and winning

Ufrieda Ho
07 DEC
6 mins