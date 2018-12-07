Newsdeck

South Africa Probes Seven Accounts for Steinhoff Insider Trading

By Bloomberg 7 December 2018
Caption
Rugby training shields advertising Steinhoff International Holdings NV sit in storage at the University of Stellenbosch rugby field in Stellenbosch, South Africa on Friday, Jan. 26, 2017. Markus Jooste, former CEO of Steinhoff International Holdings NV, is at the center of the accounting scandal thats wiped some $14 billion off the retailers market value and roiled the wealthy enclave of Stellenbosch, where many prominent business leaders live, work and play. Photographer: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg

South Africa’s financial regulator is investigating seven trading accounts that sold Steinhoff International Holdings NV shares in the weeks leading up to the global retailer’s disclosure of accounting irregularities and subsequent share-price collapse a year ago.

The accounts belong to individuals, trusts and corporate entities and the Financial Sector Conduct Authority is looking for evidence of insider trading, it said in a statement Friday. The probe is close to completion.

The news comes after Bloomberg reported that former Steinhoff Chief Executive Officer Markus Jooste advised friends via a mobile-phone text message to sell the retailer’s shares days before the stock collapsed. The regulator has been made aware of the text, two people familiar with the situation said in October. It’s not clear whether anyone acted on its contents.

Steinhoff’s shares have lost more than 96 percent since the accounting scandal erupted on Dec. 5, 2017, and the owner of Conforama in France and Poundland in the U.K. has sold assets and restructured about 10 billion euros ($11.4 billion) of debt to stave off collapse. Auditors at PwC are reviewing the accounts, but the matter is so complex that their report has been postponed until February.

Read More: Steinhoff Ex-CEO Told Friends to Sell Stock Before Collapse

The trading-accounts investigation is one of three cases the FSCA has registered. The second probe focuses on Steinhoff’s release of audited 2015 and 2016 annual financial statements and its 2017 interim results. The third involves a report by short sellers Viceroy published on Dec. 7, 2017, less than 48 hours after Steinhoff’s shock announcement.

The FSCA is receiving assistance from foreign regulators and has interviewed numerous individuals and obtained “extensive” documentation, it said. Once the PwC probe has been concluded it’s possible that further investigations into insider trading and false and misleading statements may be initiated, the regulator said.

Speaking to lawmakers in Cape Town in September, Jooste, 57, said he wasn’t aware of any financial irregularities on the day he resigned. He instead blamed the crisis on a protracted dispute with Austrian business partner Andreas Seifert, which triggered investigations into Steinhoff by European regulators and tax authorities, which are ongoing. DM

Gallery

Support DAILY MAVERICK & get FREE UBER vouchers every month

An increasingly rare commodity, quality independent journalism costs money, though not nearly as much as its absence can cost global community. No country can live and prosper without truth - that's why it matters.

Every Daily Maverick article and every Scorpio exposé is proof of our dedication to this unshakeable mission. Investing in our news media is by far the most effective investment into South Africa's future.

You can support Independent and Investigative journalism by joining Maverick Insider. If you contribute R150 or more per month you will receive R100 back in UBER vouchers. EVERY MONTH until October 2019.

So, if you'd like to help and do something meaningful for yourself and your country, then sign up to become a Maverick Insider. Together we can Defend Truth.

Scorpio: Gupta Inc profiles

Ronica Ragavan: ‘A devotee, glorified secretary and Madam Fix-It’

By Jessica Bezuidenhout

Zulman Inquiry

Sascoc report finds sporting body dysfunctional, recommends sweeping changes

Greg Nicolson
2 hours ago
4 mins

Tribute

Johnny Clegg Education Fund and lasting legacy launched – and a spectacular anthem

Marianne Thamm
19 hours ago
4 mins

Newsdeck

More than half of global population now online: UN

AFP 2 hours ago

Newsdeck

South Africa Energy Minister Fires Nuclear Corporation’s Board

Bloomberg 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

South Africa Probes Seven Accounts for Steinhoff Insider Trading

Bloomberg 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

North West premier shakes up provincial cabinet

News24 3 hours ago

Parliamentary Notebook

Land, state capture, minimum wage – key highlights of a busy 2018 for MPs that draws to close
Marianne Merten 2 hours ago
6 mins

A planet named HD 189733b has some serious showers. It rains molten glass at 7000km/h

Newsflash

Gauteng Hawks head, Prince Mokotedi ‘redeployed’ to head office

Marianne Thamm 3 hours ago
2 mins

PARLIAMENT

Scopa demands answers on Steinhoff, VBS and PIC’s other troubled investments

Marianne Merten
16 hours ago
4 mins

Iss today

Should Africa consider the Al Capone option?

ISS Today
2 hours ago
5 mins

TAC at 20

Treatment Action Campaign celebrates two decades of fighting against the odds — and winning

Ufrieda Ho
16 hours ago
6 mins

ZAPIRO

Welcome to NPA

Zapiro
18 hours ago