Cape Town Relaxes Water Restrictions After Dam Levels Rise

By Bloomberg 29 November 2018
Caption
Photo: Residents opposed to a plan by City of Cape Town to develop Maiden’s Cove have joined a court action to stop the commercial development. Photo: Sophia Wilhelm

Cape Town, which is recovering from the effects of the worst drought on record, has relaxed restrictions on water use by residents.

Starting Saturday, residents will each be allowed to use 105 liters (28 gallons) a day, up from the current limit of 70 liters, the South African city’s municipality said in a statement Thursday.

Residents were restricted to 50 liters a day until Oct. 1, when curbs were relaxed as improved winter rainfall restored dam levels. Dams supplying Cape Town are at 71 percent of capacity, compared with 36 percent a year ago. DM

