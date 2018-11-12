Ed Sheeran makes history as he announces second Cape Town date

Cape Town - Following the overwhelming response from Cape Town fans, Ed Sheeran has announced a second and final show at Cape Town Stadium on Thursday, 28 March 2019.

Ed continues his rise as one of the world’s most successful and talented musicians, selling-out stadiums across the globe including South Africa where 3 stadium concerts in Johannesburg and Cape Town sold out in minutes.

This will be the first time in history that a second concert date has been added at Cape Town stadium for an international tour.

Fans are encouraged to get their tickets early to avoid disappointment.

Computicket is the only authorised ticket vendor for the tour and fans are reminded that tickets purchased from third party websites and unauthorised re-sellers are not valid for entry at the venues.

ED SHEERAN SA TOUR DETAILS:

Saturday 23 March Johannesburg FNB Stadium – SOLD OUT

Sunday 24 March Johannesburg FNB Stadium – SOLD OUT

Wednesday 27 March Cape Town Cape Town Stadium – SOLD OUT

Thursday 28 March Cape Town Cape Town Stadium – NEW DATE

IMPORTANT TICKET INFORMATION:

Tickets can only be purchased from Computicket, are not transferable and cannot be resold or offered for resale.

Tickets purchased from third party websites and unauthorised re-sellers are not valid for entry at the venues.

Children under the age of 12 or under 1.2m in height are not allowed in Front Zone Standing or General Admission standing area for their own safety.

Children under the age of 14 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian and no children under the age of 3 are allowed to attend the event.

Tickets will only be available for collection from Computicket outlets 3 weeks before the event.

THE FOLLOWING ITEMS NEED TO BE PRESENTED ON THE DAY OF THE CONCERT:

The booking confirmation;

The credit card used for purchase and shown on the booking confirmation, or a photo or photocopy of it;

A valid photo ID matching the customer name on the booking confirmation.

TO GAIN ADMISSION TO THE VENUE CONCERTGOERS MUST HAVE THE FOLLOWING:

The ticket(s);

The booking confirmation;

The credit card used for the purchase, or a photo or photocopy of it; DM

