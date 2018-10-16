Newsdeck

VW’s Audi Unit Settles Munich Diesel Probe for $926 Million (2)

By Bloomberg 16 October 2018
Caption
German national flags fly from used Audi AG automobiles on the forecourt of the automaker's showroom in Berlin, Germany, on Tuesday, June 19, 2018. Volkswagen AG named Bram Schot as interim chief at its Audi unit, selecting the luxury brand's sales chief to replace longtime leader Rupert Stadler following his arrest Monday over his role in VWs diesel-emissions cheating. Photographer: Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg

Volkswagen AG’s Audi unit agreed to pay an 800 million-euro ($926 million) fine for its role in the diesel-cheating scandal that has disrupted the car industry for more than three years and landed Audi’s longtime leader in jail.

The penalty consists of the maximum fine of 5 million euros and the seizure of 795 million euros in profits the company made selling rigged engines, Munich prosecutors said in a statement. As part of the deal, Audi admitted that it had deviated from regulatory requirements.

The settlement closes another chapter in the long-running probe of Volkswagen’s steps to circumvent diesel emissions regulations, uncovered in 2015. Volkswagen in June agreed to a similar deal with Braunschweig prosecutors, agreeing to pay 1 billion euros. Neither settlement has any effect on civil suits against the carmaker or three probes into individual executives.

“We view the fine at Audi as manageable and incrementally positive as it removes another leg of legacy uncertainty at VW,” Evercore ISI analyst Arndt Ellinghorst, who rates the stock as outperforming, wrote in a note to clients.

Volkswagen shares rose 3 percent at 11:42 a.m. in Frankfurt, even as both Audi and its parent said the fine would hurt their financial performance this year. The stock is down 11 percent this year.

Stadler in Custody

Former Audi Chief Executive Officer Rupert Stadler has been in custody since June after allegedly tampering with a witness in the Munich investigation. Braunschweig prosecutors are currently also weighing whether to charge VW managers involved in the scandal.

The seizure of profits in Tuesday’s settlement includes sales from 2004 to 2018 in Europe and the U.S. as well as savings Audi made by not equipping its car with technology compliant with the rules, according to prosecutors. The settlement covers V6 and V8 engines used by Audi, VW and Porsche as well as two other Volkswagen motors.

“Following thorough examination, Audi accepted the fine and it will notlodge an appeal ” the company said. “Audi AG admits its responsibility for the deviations from regulatory requirements.” DM

Gallery

While we have your attention...

An increasingly rare commodity, quality independent journalism costs money - though not nearly as much as its absence.

Every article, every day, is our contribution to Defending Truth in South Africa. If you would like to join us on this mission, you could do much worse than support Daily Maverick's quest by becoming a Maverick Insider.

Click here to become a Maverick Insider and get a closer look at the Truth.

Bloomberg

EFF Responds

‘Pure insanity’, ‘madness’: Floyd Shivambu dismisses VBS claims

By Greg Nicolson

ANALYSIS

As Saudi Arabia’s diplomatic crisis worsens, SA remains silent – because of the Denel deal, critics claim

Rebecca Davis
18 hours ago
5 mins

ISS Today

South Africans are feeling more and more unsafe

ISS Today
2 hours ago
4 mins

Newsdeck

Ethiopia Names 50% Female Cabinet in Government Overhaul (2)

Bloomberg 5 hours ago

Newsdeck

VW’s Audi Unit Settles Munich Diesel Probe for $926 Million (2)

Bloomberg 6 hours ago

Newsdeck

City of Johannesburg suspends officials implicated in non-renewal of Pikitup fleet contract

News24 6 hours ago

Newsdeck

Aussie government blames admin error for ‘okay to be white’ vote

AFP 14 hours ago

Broadcast Blues

Uncapturing the SABC by undoing Hlaudi’s enforcers’ network
Marianne Thamm 18 hours ago
5 mins

Dave Grohl once tried to quit Nirvana after overhearing Kurt Cobain call him a "shitty drummer". Their manager convinced him to stay.

OP-ED

Demography and Democratic Yearnings – an interview with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali

Greg Mills 19 hours ago
8 mins

OP-ED

What do we want from Bain?

Athol Williams
19 hours ago
4 mins

Venezuela

Opposition MPs warn South Africa not to follow the example of the Chavistas

Peter Fabricius
15 OCT
10 mins

OPINIONISTA

VBS defenders expose the intellectual poverty of the race card

Ivo Vegter
18 hours ago
7 mins

OP-ED

To tackle corruption effectively, the law governing the Special Investigating Unit must be updated

David Bruce
19 hours ago
5 mins