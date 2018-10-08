State provisionally withdraws charges against Dramat and Sibiya

The State has provisionally withdrawn charges against former Hawks head Anwar Dramat and former Gauteng Hawks boss Shadrack Sibiya in the North Gauteng High Court.

Dramat and Sibiya were facing charges of organised crime, kidnapping, violations of the Immigration Act and obstruction of justice, following the extradition of five Zimbabweans wanted by police in that country.

At the time they claimed they had merely acted in the performance of their duties and on behalf of the minister.

The State said it was withdrawing the charges after it had received and considered representations from Dramat and Sibiya.

Lieutenant-Colonel Lesley Maluleke is still facing charges as prosecutor George Baloyi said they are yet to receive representations from him.

His case has been provisionally postponed to November 12. DM

