A still from Politically Aweh's 'South African women march for their lives' video.

With Women’s Month 2018 still fresh in our minds, Politically Aweh takes a look at the persisting problem of gender-based violence in South Africa.

Politically Aweh headed to the #TotalShutdown march on 1 August to talk to the women and gender non-conforming people on the front lines of the battle for a safer South Africa, and speaks to Wits-based gender violence researcher Lisa Vetten.

Watch:

We also look at the politics of the ANC Women’s league organising their own march on the same day as #TheTotalShutdown, and check out the public sentiment on the Department of Women. DM

While we have your attention...

An increasingly rare commodity, quality independent journalism costs money - though not nearly as much as its absence.

Every article, every day, is our contribution to Defending Truth in South Africa. If you would like to join us on this mission, you could do much worse than support Daily Maverick's quest by becoming a Maverick Insider.

Click here to become a Maverick Insider and get a closer look at the Truth.