NewsFlash

Tom Moyane solicited views on SARS from Bain & Co before appointment

By Pauli Van Wyk 31 August 2018
Caption
SARS Commissioner Tom Moyane during the budget lock up in parliament on 21 February 2018 shortly before Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba's maiden Budget Speech. Photo by Leila Dougan

Tom Moyane asked Bain & Co's managing director his view about SARS long before Moyane was appointed at the Revenue Service.

Bain & Co.’s managing director Vittorio Massone dropped this bombshell while testifying under oath at the Commission of Inquiry into SARS on Friday afternoon.

Judge Robert Nugent’s commission of inquiry was hearing testimony on Thursday and Friday whether Bain & Co came into SARS with a prescribed goal, like, for instance, breaking a strong and robust institution that effectively withstood pressure from within and without an order to make it more malleable.

Massone has diligently denied that Bain & Co’s structure was the reason for the implosion of SARS’ revenue collection and investigative capability.

He has, however, conceded to, with the benefit of hindsight, having been open to abuse by SARS management under Moyane.

During questioning by the Commission on the 12th day of the inquiry on Friday, Massone said he felt Bain & Co may have been “used” by SARS for an ulterior motive.

According to Massone, he met Moyane at social functions on a few occasions in around 2013 and 2014. The significance of the revelation that Moyane had asked Massone about his views about SARS months before anyone knew he would be appointed a commissioner in September 2014 – or ought to have known – cannot be overstated.

Said Massone: “He called us and said ‘can we meet you regarding this topic’. We spent a few days compiling a document to assist him.”

Massone went further, saying it was clear to him that Moyane had aspirations of becoming the Commissioner of SARS.

The inquiry continues. DM

See earlier report from the inquiry here:

Gallery

While we have your attention...

An increasingly rare commodity, quality independent journalism costs money - though not nearly as much as it's absence.

Every article, every day, is our contribution to Defending Truth in South Africa. If you would like to join us on this mission, you could do much worse than support Daily Maverick's quest by becoming a Maverick Insider.

Click here to become a Maverick Insider and get a closer look at the Truth.

Pauli Van Wyk

POLITICS

North West ANC disbands as all eyes turn to 2019 elections

By Marianne Merten

Zimbabwe

Tendai Biti’s court application dismissed

Daily Maverick Correspondent
3 hours ago
2 mins

Days of Zondo

Themba Maseko: ‘South Africa now had a parallel system of government’

Jessica Bezuidenhout
30 AUG
5 mins

Newsdeck

Explosive report reveals shocking practices at Parktown Boys

News24 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

Toll from S.Africa township clashes rises to four

AFP 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

Au pair scandal hits Australia politician who ousted PM

AFP 12 hours ago

Newsdeck

Trump says EU bid to end auto tariffs ‘not good enough’: report

AFP 12 hours ago

SASSAGATE

ConCourt: Taxpayers to carry cost burden of Sassa application to extend invalid CPS contract
Marianne Thamm 17 hours ago
6 mins

Synchronised swimmers have a high risk of concussions due to kicking each other in the head.

ISS Today

Can the AU win SADC’s approval?

ISS Today 4 hours ago
4 mins

ZAPIRO

Evidence of Capture

Zapiro
12 hours ago

Truth vs Fake News

After farm murders tweet, US Embassy in South Africa delivers much needed reality check to President Trump

J Brooks Spector
17 hours ago
5 mins

MOTORING

Opel Grandland X 1.6 AT: SUV – Suitably Urban Vehicle

Spike Ballantine
17 hours ago
7 mins

OPINIONISTA

The Gupta media empire is dead

Ferial Haffajee
17 hours ago
6 mins