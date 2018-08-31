Tom Moyane solicited views on SARS from Bain & Co before appointment

Tom Moyane asked Bain & Co's managing director his view about SARS long before Moyane was appointed at the Revenue Service.

Bain & Co.’s managing director Vittorio Massone dropped this bombshell while testifying under oath at the Commission of Inquiry into SARS on Friday afternoon.

Judge Robert Nugent’s commission of inquiry was hearing testimony on Thursday and Friday whether Bain & Co came into SARS with a prescribed goal, like, for instance, breaking a strong and robust institution that effectively withstood pressure from within and without an order to make it more malleable.

Massone has diligently denied that Bain & Co’s structure was the reason for the implosion of SARS’ revenue collection and investigative capability.

He has, however, conceded to, with the benefit of hindsight, having been open to abuse by SARS management under Moyane.

During questioning by the Commission on the 12th day of the inquiry on Friday, Massone said he felt Bain & Co may have been “used” by SARS for an ulterior motive.

According to Massone, he met Moyane at social functions on a few occasions in around 2013 and 2014. The significance of the revelation that Moyane had asked Massone about his views about SARS months before anyone knew he would be appointed a commissioner in September 2014 – or ought to have known – cannot be overstated.

Said Massone: “He called us and said ‘can we meet you regarding this topic’. We spent a few days compiling a document to assist him.”

Massone went further, saying it was clear to him that Moyane had aspirations of becoming the Commissioner of SARS.

The inquiry continues. DM

