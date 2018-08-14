New all-women exhibition shows women facing the camera, themselves and the world

The image Spiritus Mundi (2018) by Vuyi Qubeka is one of the works on display at the exhibition titled 'no ordinary woman' which opens on Friday 17 August in Cape Town.

In an upcoming, all women photography exhibition titled no ordinary women, 17 emerging and established female photographers will be exhibiting their work in Cape Town from Friday 17 August. The exhibition is a counterpoint to the colonialist patriarchy and apartheid model of how women have been and continue to be misrepresented. no ordinary women uses art to review our society, reflect on the abuse of women in South Africa and allows women to have a dominant influence over the way they are viewed.

The No Ordinary Women exhibition is hosted at the Ph Centre, 49 Maynard Street, Gardens.