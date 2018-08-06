Newsdeck

Several buses torched in Eldorado Park

By News24 6 August 2018
Caption
File Photo: The station the Grand Parade, Cape Town, during the bus strike 19 April 2018. Photo by Leila Dougan

Emergency Services and law enforcement agencies have responded after around eight buses were torched in Eldorado Park, south of Johannesburg.

Johannesburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said firefighters had responded to the incident at around 10:00 on Monday morning.

Mulaudzi said the buses had been “completely destroyed”.

No injuries were reported.

He said the cause of the fires was still being investigated.

Earlier on Monday morning, at least three buses were also set alight in Khayelitsha in the Western Cape. DM

