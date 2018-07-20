Politically Aweh: Mandela Centenary (Video)

On July 18th 2018, Nelson Mandela would have turned 100. But on this centenary of his birth, many young South Africans are questioning his legacy and the compromises he made with the white Apartheid government when he was elected as the first black president of democratic South Africa. Who better to give the 16th annual Nelson Mandela Foundation lecture than the first black president of the United States, Barack Obama?

Politically Aweh goes on location at UCT to find out what young South Africans have to say, and we chat to Lwando Xaso, Content Curator for the Museum and Archive of the Constitution at the Hill.

Presented by Kerwin Jacobs & Zipho Majova: