Newsdeck

Canada to host first women foreign ministers meeting

By AFP 18 July 2018

Canada is set to host the first meeting of women foreign ministers in September, officials said Wednesday.

The meeting will take place in Montreal on September 21 and 22 while the UN General Assembly is underway in New York, Canada’s foreign ministry spokesman Adam Austen said.

The event will be hosted by Canada’s Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland, along with the European Union’s foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini, according to a statement by the EU.

There are currently about 30 women in the world leading their countries’ diplomacy: eight in Europe (including Mogherini), ten in Latin America and the Caribbean; five in Africa (including South Africa); ten in Latin America and the Caribbean, and others in Asia, including India, Indonesia and Australia.

Ottawa has not yet confirmed how many ministers will attend the meeting in Quebec.

“We know that promoting gender equality is essential for our prosperity as well as peace and security in the world,” Austen told AFP.

“The first meeting of women foreign ministers will provide a unique opportunity to reinforce this commitment through a general discussion of key issues facing the world, such as peace and security, climate change and terrorism, in addition to putting forward the perspective of women leaders,” he continued.

Austen added that Canada hoped the event would mark the beginning of a tradition of cooperation among the women ministers.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has made gender equality one of the key planks of his government policy. When he came to power, he formed a cabinet with an equal division between men and women.

sab/jl/ia/dw DM

Gallery

AFP

South Africa

Life Esidimeni: Compensation paid, but justice delayed

By Greg Nicolson

#Madiba100

Mbeki: Make Mandela’s legacy more than a slogan

Greg Nicolson
6 hours ago
3 mins

OPINIONISTA

Mandela’s legacy can heal the festering wound of the past

Jay Naidoo
12 hours ago
6 mins

#Madiba100 Visual Essay

Children get a quiet spot to read in a container library

Leila Dougan 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

City of Cape Town cancels Foreshore Freeway Precinct project

News24 8 hours ago

Newsdeck

Teens glued to phones risk ‘modest’ rise in ADHD symptoms: study

AFP 15 hours ago

Newsdeck

MGM Resorts sues victims of Las Vegas massacre

AFP 16 hours ago

2018 NELSON MANDELA ANNUAL LECTURE

Barack Obama shines a light on our ‘strange and uncertain times’
Pippa Green 20 hours ago
6 mins

"Have no fear of perfection - you'll never reach it." ~ Salvador Dalí

#Madiba100 Op-Ed

Preserve Madiba’s legacy now for the next 100 years

Zelda la Grange 22 hours ago
7 mins

Sponsored Content

Wikipedia’s Call for African Content Starts with Community

Wikimania
1 hour ago
3 mins

ISS Today

Tackling graft through a strong criminal justice system

ISS Today
3 hours ago
4 mins

#Madiba100 Visual Essay

Bo-Kaap: The 7 Steps Minstrels give 67 minutes of their best

Aphiwe Ngalo & Suné Payne
7 hours ago
3 mins

#Madiba100 OP-ED

A Bomb for Mandela

Laloo Chiba
20 hours ago
8 mins
0