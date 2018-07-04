Newsdeck

Zuma’s son died of lupus – family spokesperson

By News24 4 July 2018
Caption
A handout photograph made available by the South African Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) shows President Jacob Zuma casting his vote at Ntolwane Primary School during the municipal elections in Nkandla, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, 03 August 2016. EPA/ELMOND JIYANE / HANDOUT

Former president Jacob Zuma's son, Vusi Nhlakanipho Zuma, died as a result of lupus, a family representative said on Wednesday.

“[He] departed on the 1st July 2018 from complications of systematic lupus erythematosus, simply known as lupus,” said family spokesperson Linda Makatini in a statement.

Lupus disease causes chronic inflammation as an autoimmune response to the body’s own cells.

Health24: Lupus

The family said it would gather at home in Forest Town on Wednesday night for prayers to remember Vusi Zuma – who was the youngest son of Zuma and his late wife Kate Mantsho.

READ:  So who are Zuma’s 23 children?

A memorial service would be held on Thursday. This will only be open to close friends and family. DM

0