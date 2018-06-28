Street Talk: First Generation Graduates (Video)

Six “born free” students are about to graduate. Along with all the joy and excitement of being first generation graduates, there is a great deal of anxiety. These soon-to-be teachers tell us about the pressure of being the first members of their families to graduate. Their daily struggles range from the financial challenges of being a previously disadvantaged student to “black tax”, teaching posts, depression and unemployment. There is freedom and relief yes, but there are a lot of challenges to face starting out in their new careers.

Street Talk is a ground-breaking television series aired weekly on community television. From grass roots to the establishment, our engaging programmes expose the lived realities and uncensored views of ordinary South Africans.