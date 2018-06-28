Street Talk: First Generation Graduates (Video)

Six “born free” students are about to graduate. Along with all the joy and excitement of being first generation graduates, there is a great deal of anxiety. These soon-to-be teachers tell us about the pressure of being the first members of their families to graduate. Their daily struggles range from the financial challenges of being a previously disadvantaged student to “black tax”, teaching posts, depression and unemployment. There is freedom and relief yes, but there are a lot of challenges to face starting out in their new careers.
This film was produced by:
Street Talk is a ground-breaking television series aired weekly on community television. From grass roots to the establishment, our engaging programmes expose the lived realities and uncensored views of ordinary South Africans.
Street Talk was launched in 2008 and is a non-profit organisation – visit us: www.streettalktv.com DM
