VIDEO

Street Talk: First Generation Graduates (Video)

By Street Talk 28 June 2018

Six “born free” students are about to graduate. Along with all the joy and excitement of being first generation graduates, there is a great deal of anxiety. These soon-to-be teachers tell us about the pressure of being the first members of their families to graduate. Their daily struggles range from the financial challenges of being a previously disadvantaged student to “black tax”, teaching posts, depression and unemployment. There is freedom and relief yes, but there are a lot of challenges to face starting out in their new careers.

This film was produced by:

Street Talk is a ground-breaking television series aired weekly on community television. From grass roots to the establishment, our engaging programmes expose the lived realities and uncensored views of ordinary South Africans.

Street Talk was launched in 2008 and is a non-profit organisation – visit us: www.streettalktv.com DM

Gallery

Street Talk

Cape Town court ruling

Indestructible De Lille is still DA member and mayor

By Rebecca Davis

VIDEO

Street Talk: First Generation Graduates (Video)

Street Talk
1 min ago
1 min

MOTORING

Isuzu KB250 X-Rider 4×4 D/Cab: Thrills without the frills

Deon Schoeman
2 mins ago
7 mins

#Russia2018

In Pictures: Swiss through to last 16 but lose captain Lichtsteiner

AFP 2 hours ago

#Russia2018

In Pictures: Thiago, Paulinho steer Brazil into World Cup’s last 16

AFP 2 hours ago

#Russia2018

In Pictures: Sweden power into World Cup last 16 by beating Mexico

AFP 5 hours ago

#Russia2018

Maradona drama is a problem for Argentina and Messi

AFP 9 hours ago

OP-ED

Correct research vital for improving lives of SA schoolchildren
Anthea Oosthuizen 7 mins ago
6 mins

"Sometimes the best way to help someone is just to be near them." ~ Veronica Roth

OPEN LETTER

Driving nails into the coffin of Safari Club International

Judy Malone 9 mins ago
5 mins

OP-ED

Attacks in Ethiopia and Zimbabwe: New leaders need to prove their reformist bona fides

Todd M. Johnson
12 mins ago
6 mins

#Russia2018

In Pictures: VARsprung durch South Korea – Germany sent packing

AFP
6 hours ago
4 mins

Newsflash

‘I take full responsibility for what happened,’ says SAA’s Musa Zwane

Jessica Bezuidenhout
7 hours ago
2 mins

#Russia2018

The Day That Was: Curse of the champions and Brazil find their samba

Antoinette Muller
2 hours ago
4 mins
0