#Russia2018

In pictures: Uruguay romp to top of Group A, Egypt go home without a win

By Antoinette Muller 25 June 2018

Supporter of Uruguay celebrates the opening goal during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group A preliminary round soccer match between Uruguay and Russia in Samara, Russia, 25 June 2018. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON (RESTRICTIONS APPLY: Editorial Use Only, not used in association with any commercial entity - Images must not be used in any form of alert service or push service of any kind including via mobile alert services, downloads to mobile devices or MMS messaging - Images must appear as still images and must not emulate match action video footage - No alteration is made to, and no text or image is superimposed over, any published image which: (a) intentionally obscures or removes a sponsor identification image; or (b) adds or overlays the commercial identification of any third party which is not officially associated with the FIFA World Cup) EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Russia see red. Uruguay top the group. And Egypt go home without a win.

Stay up to date with all the latest news from Russia with Daily Maverick‘s dedicated World Cup 2018 section.  

Read our guide to group scenarios and an explanation of tie-breakers here.

Compiled by ANTOINETTE MULLER, photos by EPA.

Monday’s first games could not be any more different. Over at the Volgograd Arena, Saudi Arabia and Egypt were playing for the wooden spoon. In Samara, it was a tussle for top spot in Group A between Russia and Uruguay.

A supporter of Russia cheers prior to the FIFA World Cup 2018 group A preliminary round soccer match between Saudi Arabia and Egypt in Volgograd, Russia, 25 June 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSK

History was made in that dead rubber, though, with 45-year-old Essam El Hadary becoming the oldest man to play at a World Cup.

Egypt’s goalkeeper Essam El-Hadary prepares for the FIFA World Cup 2018 group A preliminary round soccer match between Saudi Arabia and Egypt in Volgograd, Russia, 25 June 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Luis Suarez got La Celeste off to a flying start, firing a cracking free kick into the bottom right-hand corner.

Luis Suarez of Uruguay reacts during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group A preliminary round soccer match between Uruguay and Russia in Samara, Russia, 25 June 2018. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

Russia had a chance to equalise within minutes, but Denis Cheryshev struck straight at the keeper with a great big net gaping either side of him. All this while the other match remained at 0-0.

Matias Vecino of Uruguay (R) and Artem Dzyuba of Russia in action during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group A preliminary round soccer match between Uruguay and Russia in Samara, Russia, 25 June 2018. EPA-EFE/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

Salah eventually got one in for the Pharaohs in the 22nd minute, understandably not bothering to celebrate. The Liverpool man’s international career has come under the scanner in recent days after he was filmed with Chechnya leader Ramzan Kadyrov while at Egypt’s World Cup base in Grozny. There were rumours that he was set to retire from international football, swiftly denied by the Egyptian FA.

Mohamed Salah (C) of Egypt celebrates with teammates after scoring the 1-0 lead during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group A preliminary round soccer match between Saudi Arabia and Egypt in Volgograd, Russia, 25 June 2018. EPA-EFE/ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE

Cheryshev, meanwhile, found the back of the wrong net. With just 23 minutes gone, Uruguay were 2-0 up.

Goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev of Russia concedes the 0-2 goal during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group A preliminary round soccer match between Uruguay and Russia in Samara, Russia, 25 June 2018. EPA-EFE/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

Things went from bad to worse for the hosts. A foolish tackle from Igor Smolnikov, who was already on a yellow card, saw him sent off to leave Russia with 10 men.

Igor Smolnikov of Russia (C) fouls Diego Laxalt of Uruguay during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group A preliminary round soccer match between Uruguay and Russia in Samara, Russia, 25 June 2018. EPA-EFE/TATYANA ZENKOVICH
Referee Malang Diedhiou shows the red card to Igor Smolnikov of Russia during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group A preliminary round soccer match between Uruguay and Russia in Samara, Russia, 25 June 2018. PA-EFE/TATYANA ZENKOVICH
Diego Laxalt of Uruguay (R) celebrates scoring the 2-0 with Sebastian Coates of Uruguay during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group A preliminary round soccer match between Uruguay and Russia in Samara, Russia, 25 June 2018. EPA-EFE/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

Over in the race for the wooden spoon, Saudi Arabia had a penalty saved by the old man and then scored another, drawing level with Egypt before the break.

Goalkeeper Essam El-Hadary of Egypt saves the penalty of Fahad Al-Muwallad of Saudi Arabia during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group A preliminary round soccer match between Saudi Arabia and Egypt in Volgograd, Russia, 25 June 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITS
Salman Al-Faraj (C) of Saudi Arabia celebrates after scoring the 1-1 equalizer from the penalty spot during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group A preliminary round soccer match between Saudi Arabia and Egypt in Volgograd, Russia, 25 June 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY
Egypt’s head coach Hector Cuper reacts during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group A preliminary round soccer match between Saudi Arabia and Egypt in Volgograd, Russia, 25 June 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

After all that first-half drama, both matches were comparatively tame… until the last minute. Edinson Cavani added Uruguay’s third goal, a minute before the regulation time whistle blew, sealing Russia’s biggest ever defeat at a World Cup. It also means Suarez and co are yet to concede at the 2018 World Cup.

In the wooden spoon race, Saudi Arabia scored a last-minute winner to leave the Pharaohs going home without a win.

Edinson Cavani of Uruguay celebrates scoring the 3-0 lead during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group A preliminary round soccer match between Uruguay and Russia in Samara, Russia, 25 June 2018. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON
Goalkeeper Essam El-Hadary of Egypt reacts during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group A preliminary round soccer match between Saudi Arabia and Egypt in Volgograd, Russia, 25 June 2018. EPA-EFE/ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE

If a dead rubber group can be this much fun, imagine what awaits in Group B, where there is actually something at stakeDM

Gallery

Antoinette Muller

Visual Essay

Through the lens of David Goldblatt

By Daily Maverick

OP-ED

Cyril Ramaphosa’s leadership: Many challenges, ‘no easy ride’

Raymond Suttner
5 mins ago
9 mins

#Russia2018

In Pictures: Ronaldo misses a penalty in dramatic Group B final round

Antoinette Muller
6 mins ago
4 mins

#Russia2018

Portugal concede late penalty as Uruguay await in last 16

AFP 3 hours ago

#Russia2018

Last-gasp Aspas sees Spain draw 2-2 with Morocco

AFP 3 hours ago

#Russia2018

World Cup Group A: Uruguay top, Egypt leave without a win

AFP 7 hours ago

Newsdeck

Some black journalists are ‘house n****rs’ – Malema

News24 11 hours ago

#Russia2018

Group D: Standings and scenarios for the last 16
Antoinette Muller 10 mins ago
3 mins

"The soul is known by its acts" ~ Thomas Aquinas

#Russia2018

Group C: Standings and scenarios for the last 16

Antoinette Muller 11 mins ago
2 mins

OP-ED

Constructing a safer internet for the sake of our children and a united society

Pinky Kekana
13 mins ago
4 mins

Maverick Interview

Ben-Dror Yemini: West Bank settlements cast doubt on Netanyahu’s intentions

Peter Fabricius
14 mins ago
4 mins

Tribute

David Goldblatt: Documenting a country’s values in visuals

Nkateko Mabasa
7 hours ago
3 mins

amabhungane

What global software giant SAP really knew about the Guptas

Susan Comrie for amaBhungane
24 hours ago
16 mins
0