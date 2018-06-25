Supporter of Uruguay celebrates the opening goal during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group A preliminary round soccer match between Uruguay and Russia in Samara, Russia, 25 June 2018. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON (RESTRICTIONS APPLY: Editorial Use Only, not used in association with any commercial entity - Images must not be used in any form of alert service or push service of any kind including via mobile alert services, downloads to mobile devices or MMS messaging - Images must appear as still images and must not emulate match action video footage - No alteration is made to, and no text or image is superimposed over, any published image which: (a) intentionally obscures or removes a sponsor identification image; or (b) adds or overlays the commercial identification of any third party which is not officially associated with the FIFA World Cup) EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Russia see red. Uruguay top the group. And Egypt go home without a win.

Compiled by ANTOINETTE MULLER, photos by EPA.

Monday’s first games could not be any more different. Over at the Volgograd Arena, Saudi Arabia and Egypt were playing for the wooden spoon. In Samara, it was a tussle for top spot in Group A between Russia and Uruguay.

History was made in that dead rubber, though, with 45-year-old Essam El Hadary becoming the oldest man to play at a World Cup.

Luis Suarez got La Celeste off to a flying start, firing a cracking free kick into the bottom right-hand corner.

Russia had a chance to equalise within minutes, but Denis Cheryshev struck straight at the keeper with a great big net gaping either side of him. All this while the other match remained at 0-0.

Salah eventually got one in for the Pharaohs in the 22nd minute, understandably not bothering to celebrate. The Liverpool man’s international career has come under the scanner in recent days after he was filmed with Chechnya leader Ramzan Kadyrov while at Egypt’s World Cup base in Grozny. There were rumours that he was set to retire from international football, swiftly denied by the Egyptian FA.

Cheryshev, meanwhile, found the back of the wrong net. With just 23 minutes gone, Uruguay were 2-0 up.

Things went from bad to worse for the hosts. A foolish tackle from Igor Smolnikov, who was already on a yellow card, saw him sent off to leave Russia with 10 men.

Over in the race for the wooden spoon, Saudi Arabia had a penalty saved by the old man and then scored another, drawing level with Egypt before the break.

After all that first-half drama, both matches were comparatively tame… until the last minute. Edinson Cavani added Uruguay’s third goal, a minute before the regulation time whistle blew, sealing Russia’s biggest ever defeat at a World Cup. It also means Suarez and co are yet to concede at the 2018 World Cup.

In the wooden spoon race, Saudi Arabia scored a last-minute winner to leave the Pharaohs going home without a win.