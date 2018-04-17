Winnie’s Legacy

Sidney Mufamadi delivers a rich history lesson

By Greg Nicolson 17 April 2018

South Africans attend the official state funeral of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at Orlando stadium in Soweto, Johannesburg, South Africa 14 April 2018. Winnie Mandela, former wife of Nelson Madela and anti-apartheid activist, passed away in a Johannesburg hospital on 02 April 2018 at age 81. EPA-EFE/STR

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s legacy was always going to be contested. Former minister Sydney Mufamadi offered valuable insight into her past and our future on Monday. Mufamadi was responding to Pascal Lamche’s 2017 documentary Winnie, aired on eNCA after her death.

These investigations took place at the behest of Tony Leon,” said former safety and security minister Sydney Mufamadi on Monday. It’s hardly news. As leader of the then Democratic Party, Leon led a sustained campaign to have Winnie Madikizela-Mandela charged for the 1988 attacks on Lolo Sono, Siboniso Shabalala and Maggie Dlamini.

Madikizela-Mandela’s death has reopened passages of history during apartheid and the early days of democracy that have been ignored, stifled and remain contentious. Finally, they’re being aired and society will benefit as those whose lives intersected with the struggle icon explain their positions, even if some of the individuals suffer.

Mufamadi, who was also a trade unionist and minister for provincial and local government before leaving the civil service for academia, was responding to Pascal Lamche’s 2017 documentary Winnie, aired on eNCA after Madikizela-Mandela’s death. It featured former Soweto cop Henk Heslinga claiming that Mufamadi, as minister, requested that he and then police commissioner George Fivaz re-open investigations into Madikizela-Mandela.

The documentary details allegations of how the apartheid government’s covert strategic communications unit (Stratcom) and the ANC tried to sideline her for her radical politics to ensure a transition favourable for whites. At Madikizela-Mandela’s funeral on Saturday, her daughter Zenani Dlamini and EFF leader Julius Malema criticised those inside and outside the movement who had betrayed her.

The minister told me we must restart the investigation into all cases on Winnie Mandela. From Stompie right through to try to get evidence so that she can be tried for murder,” said Heslinga, referring to Stompie Seipei, killed by the Nelson Mandela Football Club’s Jerry Richardson. Madikizela-Mandela was convicted of assault and kidnapping in relation to Seipei but was never linked to the murder.

This documentary, it may not have been an intended consequence, is causing a lot of pain to families to many people who were associated with the struggle for liberation in this country. You need to know that,” Mufamadi told Lamche on Monday.

There is a version other than the one in the documentary which was not given an opportunity to be aired.”

Lamche apologised for not including his view.

Mufamadi and Fivaz have said the investigations into Madikizela-Mandela were reopened at Leon’s request. Mufamadi, as the former political head of the police, emphatically denied he had the power to instruct cops to reopen cases or offer a generous budget, as the documentary claims.

You might as well just ask the chief of Stratcom operations to write a biography of Winnie Mandela if you want to approach it this way,” he said.

Madikizela-Mandela and Mufamadi have history, and the former minister on Monday delivered a history lesson. He was an ANC and United Democratic Front (UDF) activist when the UDF distanced itself from Madikizela-Mandela’s Nelson Mandela Football Club, which wreaked havoc in Soweto in the late ‘80s.

We were worried and we counselled comrade Winnie against keeping that outfit, the Mandela Football Club,” he said.

ANC leaders exiled in Lusaka knew the club’s operatives worked for apartheid police and encouraged the UDF to find a way to work with Madikizela-Mandela, he claimed.

Lamche was at Monday’s press conference and had an exchange with Mufamadi, who effectively said her documentary amounted to Stratcom propaganda aimed at dividing black people.

Lamche stuck to her position that the ANC government probably led, or was complicit in, the reopening of investigations into Madikizela-Mandela in the ‘90s. Those investigations helped keep Madikizela-Mandela’s controversial past in the media and contributed to limiting her political rise.

Tony Leon’s father, apartheid judge Ramon Leon, died on Monday and Leon responded to Mufamadi through DA veteran Douglas Gibson.

If Tony had not openly and publicly called for an investigation he would have been failing in his duty as leader of the opposition,” he said, largely confirming that Leon led to the cops further investigating Madikizela-Mandela.

Gibson refuted any suggestion that Leon was involved with Stratcom before 1994, which Mufamadi never claimed.

Tony Leon was doing his job and any allegation that he was ‘behind’ the persecution of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela is also a lie,” said Gibson in a statement.

Apartheid cops did their best to discredit Madikizela-Mandela but Mufamadi had strong arguments to show he did not try to continue that agenda. Winnie never achieved the political office that her public stature might have earned her had she been male and not involved in such controversy, largely due to her isolation within the ANC.

Perhaps the truth lies somewhere in between Mufamadi’s presser and Lamche’s documentary. After a conversation with Malema on Sunday, Mufamadi said he would speak to activists of his generation to ensure they tell their stories to the youth.

If you don’t feed them the truth they will destroy their own country. They will tear each other apart. Why should we do Stratcom’s job?” he asked.

The details revealed in Mufamadi’s presser and the documentary have exposed the grey area between so-called sell-outs and supporters. Such details are crucial as a new generation expresses its disappointment in the lack of tangible changes in the democratic era and politicians increasingly revert to historical injustices to mobilise supporters, sometimes using populist slogans.

It appears that the ANC, however, is not ready to join the conversation. The ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) called an urgent press conference on Monday afternoon to “set the record straight” on its 11 members who resigned in 1995 in protest of Madikizela-Mandela’s leadership. Malema lashed out at the ANCWL members on Saturday.

The ANCWL failed to offer its point of view. Instead, ANC Deputy Secretary General Jessie Duarte said that while there was acrimony at the time, the party denied the allegations against it but it would not be appropriate to speak while mourning for Madikizela-Mandela continues.

Unfortunately, that’s consistent with the ANC’s recent history – more willing to gloss over controversial periods rather than offer first-hand insight into current debates about the past. DM

Photo: South Africans attend the official state funeral of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at Orlando stadium in Soweto, Johannesburg, South Africa 14 April 2018. Winnie Mandela, former wife of Nelson Madela and anti-apartheid activist, passed away in a Johannesburg hospital on 02 April 2018 at age 81. EPA-EFE/STR

Gallery

Greg Nicolson

Analysis

ANC North West: Still crazy after all these years

By Stephen Grootes

Winnie’s Legacy

Sidney Mufamadi delivers a rich history lesson

Greg Nicolson
1 min ago
5 mins

Healthy Seas

Mining interests ‘stalling’ SA plans to protect more of the ocean

Tony Carnie
2 hours ago
4 mins

Newsdeck

New York Times, New Yorker win Pulitzer for #MeToo watershed

AFP 2 hours ago

Newsdeck

Johannesburg police on the hunt after robbers shoot security guard dead in early morning heist

News24 9 hours ago

Newsdeck

Boy unearths legendary Danish king’s trove in Germany

AFP 10 hours ago

Newsdeck

SA government condemns recent attacks in Syria

News24 10 hours ago

Cyril’s Big Four

Ramaphosa tasks ‘Pack of Lions’ to hunt down investors
Peter Fabricius 3 mins ago
4 mins

"Never give up! Even Moses was a basket case." ~ Church sign in Cape Town

China

The Real Ivory Game

Karl Ammann 7 mins ago
13 mins

Newsflash

AFU swoops on Saxonwold as State obtains order for Gupta-linked assets

Jessica Bezuidenhout
8 hours ago
4 mins

TRAINSPOTTER

Malema’s Path Forward – narrow, paved by the ANC

Richard Poplak
24 hours ago
10 mins

Land Expropriation

Is the problem with the law or the implementation of the law?

Nkateko Mabasa
2 hours ago
7 mins

State Security

When guardians refuse to be guarded, or, the curious case of one Arthur Fraser

Marianne Merten
23 hours ago
8 mins

Op-Ed

Quality and safety must be controlled to protect food sector and consumers

Wandile Sihlobo
2 hours ago
3 mins

ISS Today

Africa needs a revolution in education

ISS Today
6 hours ago
5 mins

Newsdeck

DA denies receiving classified information from intelligence inspector general

News24 12 hours ago

Newsdeck

Bitter rivals’ embrace shakes up Kenyan politics

Reuters 12 hours ago

Newsdeck

Large bushfire burns near homes on Sydney outskirts

AFP 19 hours ago

Newsdeck

France convinced Trump to stay in Syria, says Macron

AFP 19 hours ago

Letter to the Editor

Decay in Free State must be recognised to be corrected
Daily Maverick 2 hours ago
4 mins

Star Wars was the first major film to be dubbed in Navajo.

Herb Kaiser (1924-2018)

US diplomat who helped thousands of black South Africans get a medical education

J Brooks Spector 2 hours ago
10 mins

GroundUp

Court rules that banks can sell your house for next to nothing

GroundUp
2 hours ago
6 mins

South Africa

Youth Unemployment in Focus: When you’re job-hunting so long that you’re no longer young

Marelise van der Merwe, Aphiwe Ngalo & Rebecca Redelmeier
7 hours ago
11 mins

Parliamentary Monitoring Group

A new term begins

Parliamentary Monitoring Group
8 hours ago
5 mins

Editorial

Welcome to the new Daily Maverick

Daily Maverick Team
15 APR
5 mins

Op-Ed

Inside the ‘coal supply emergency’ at Eskom

Chris Yelland
23 hours ago
5 mins

Analysis

Funeral Politics

Stephen Grootes
23 hours ago
6 mins

Newsdeck

‘Full Metal Jacket’ star R. Lee Ermey dead at 74

AFP 19 hours ago

Newsdeck

Trump lashes out at ex-FBI chief in new Twitter storm

AFP 15 APR

Newsdeck, Sport

Mourinho slams United as they hand title to City

AFP 15 APR

Newsdeck, Business

KPMG South Africa reviewing work done by its partners

Reuters 15 APR

OPINIONISTA

From the Inside: We must walk the last mile
Helen Zille 22 hours ago
10 mins

Beaver's teeth are orange. This is due to large iron quantities in their pearly... oranges.

Analysis

Malema’s complicated tango ANCiano

Carien Du Plessis 23 hours ago
5 mins

Scorpio Analysis

The case against the NPA’s case against Pillay, van Loggerenberg and Janse van Rensburg

Pauli Van Wyk
10 APR
14 mins

Debating and Public Speaking Championships

Pupils lob word bombs on privilege and patriarchy

Rebecca Redelmeier
9 hours ago
4 mins

Theatre Review

Green Man Flashing is as relevant as it has always been

Lesley Stones
22 hours ago
4 mins

CWG2018 Analysis

South Africa’s dawn of greatness

Antoinette Muller
22 hours ago
5 mins

Miloš Forman (1932-2018)

One of a kind Czech film genius who enriched the world

J Brooks Spector
23 hours ago
8 mins

OPINIONISTA

DA Congress: Banding together for a common interest – avoiding change

Yonela Diko
22 hours ago
5 mins

Newsdeck

Eiffel Tower shuts due to strike

AFP 13 APR

Newsdeck

Kardashian robbery suspect nabbed in southern France

AFP 13 APR

Newsdeck

Russia says Syria chemical attack ‘staged’ with help of foreign secret service

AFP 13 APR

Newsdeck

Trump considers re-joining Pacific trade pact he once spurned

AFP 13 APR

Remembering Winnie

‘Too often, we were not there for her’
Cyril Ramaphosa 14 APR
10 mins

Riding a Black Unicorn Down the Side of an Erupting Volcano While Drinking from a Chalice Filled with the Laughter of Small Children is the title of a dark cabaret album by 'Voltaire'

Op-Ed

Scepticism as public hearings on land expropriation commence

Sobantu Mzwakali and Sithandiwe Yeni 22 hours ago
4 mins

Health-E

Children face hunger and violent futures as thieves target school feeding programmes

Health-e News
22 hours ago
5 mins

ZAPIRO

Iqbal’s Everest

Zapiro
11 APR
< 1 min

Analysis

A divided party puts up facade of unity at Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s funeral

Carien Du Plessis
14 APR
7 mins

Visual Essay

South Africa honours Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

Leila Dougan
13 APR
3 mins

South Africa

Mama Winnie honoured, at last

Greg Nicolson
14 APR
6 mins

Op-Ed

Let us honour Winnie’s legacy by reaching out to those in need

Pinky Kekana
11 APR
4 mins

Newsdeck

Alcohol guidelines in many countries may not be safe: study

AFP 13 APR

Newsdeck, Sport

South African Sabbatini seizes early lead, Johnson in the hunt

AFP 13 APR

Newsdeck, Politics, World

Ex-FBI chief Comey: Trump ran White House like a ‘mob boss’

AFP 13 APR

Newsdeck, Business, Life, etc

Netflix blow to Cannes film festival as line-up is announced

AFP 12 APR

amaBhungane

Nkonki CEO resigns after we expose Gupta fronting deal
amaBhungane 12 APR
3 mins

"What magic are you who dies and still lives on?" ~ Lebo Mashile

Audi TT-RS

The real sports car deal

Deon Schoeman 13 APR
8 mins

2018 Commonwealth Games

Indomitable Semenya cruises to the golden double

Antoinette Muller
13 APR
3 mins

Remembering Winnie

‘The pain inflicted on her lives on in us’ – Zenani Dlamini

Daily Maverick Staff Reporter
14 APR
7 mins

ISS Today

Can Africa be the big Brexit winner?

ISS Today
13 APR
5 mins

GroundUp

Western Cape government pours millions into security contract for a Green Point property

GroundUp
13 APR
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

Winnie Mandela: the Zeitgeist of Young Women

Busani Ngcaweni
14 APR
3 mins

OPINIONISTA

DA Federal Congress: A party truly united in its diversity

Mmusi Maimane
13 APR
4 mins

Newsdeck, Sport, Life, etc

Girls banned from Japan sumo event amid sexism uproar

AFP 12 APR

Newsdeck, World, Politics

Macron says has ‘proof’ of Syrian chemical attack, vows response

AFP 12 APR

Newsdeck, World, Politics

Trump warns Russia missiles ‘coming’ after Syria attack

AFP 12 APR

Newsdeck, Sport

Ronaldo rescues Real Madrid after sensational Juventus comeback

AFP 12 APR

FLIXATION

Kevin’s bacon and the case for nudity parity on television
Tony Jackman 13 APR
7 mins

"All morons hate it when you call them a moron." ~ JD Salinger

OPINIONISTA

Remembering Winnie: Bearer of the torch of resistance

Andile Lungisa 13 APR
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

The DA’s Hillary Clinton Dilemma

Ian Von Memerty
10 APR
7 mins

South Africa

Unsubstantiated smear campaigns put journalists at serious risk – SANEF

Daily Maverick
13 APR
2 mins

Analysis

The rebellious side of Patricia de Lille is back – and the DA should watch out

Rebecca Davis
13 APR
5 mins

Listeriosis update

Class action suit seeks to have Tiger Brands by the tail

Aphiwe Ngalo & Suné Pyne
13 APR
4 mins
0