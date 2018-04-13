CWG2018: Semenya steals the show, now for the final weekend events

We’re into the final days of the 2018 Commonwealth Games and it’s been quite an effort from South Africa’s athletes. Caster Semenya stole the show on Friday as the country’s medal tally kept growing. By ANTOINETTE MULLER.

It’s been a wild ride, but the Commonwealth Games is winding down with the final events set to take place over the weekend.

Friday, though, brought more bling for South Africa – with Nicolene Neal and Colleen Piketh winning silver in the women's pairs lawn bowls after a pretty epic encounter where they eventually lost to Malaysia. Martin Erasmus won gold in the men's freestyle 97kg wrestling.

But the day belonged to Caster Semenya, who did the historic 800m/1500m golden double, cruising home in the women’s 800m final.

The wins took South Africa’s medal tally to 35, with 13 golds, 10 silvers and 12 bronzes.

But there was disappointment, too.

Stephen Mokoka finished sixth in the men's 1,000m final, running a season's best of 27:44.58 in a brutally tough field.

In the women's 1m springboard final, Julia Vincent also finished just outside the medal places in fourth spot.

The men's and women's hockey teams finished 10th and sixth overall respectively. The women’s sevens team lost to Canada (29-0) and New Zealand (41-0).

For a full list of South Africa's result on Friday, click here.

Who to watch on Saturday

Henricho Bruintjies, Emile Erasmus, Anaso Jobodwana and 100m gold medallist Akani Simbine will be in action in the men's 4x100m relay at 9:07 while Philmar van Rensburg will be throwing his javelin from 6:35.

Spot fact for you: South Africa's Marius Corbett holds the current Games record, set in Kuala Lumpur in 1998.

There's a marathon of errr ... marathons on Saturday evening. It's starts with the men and women's T54 marathon at 22:10. The women’s and men’s marathons follow afterwards at 23:10 and 0:15.

South Africa does not have any competitors in these events, but if you need a little bit inspiration for your Sunday long run, watch this event.

Who to watch on Sunday

From 1:31, there's a load of Sevens rugby on. The men's team are defending gold medallists and, if they make it all the way to the final, they will play at 7:04.

At the time of writing, though, that was not yet settled. For the schedule, you can see the official Commonwealth Games website.

Total medals won by South Africa at the 2018 Commonwealth Games

Gold medals: 13

Silver medals: 10

Bronze medals: 12

Full list of South African medal winners

Gold medal winners

Henri Schoeman – men’s triathlon

Tatjana Schoenmaker – women’s 200m breaststroke

Chad le Clos – men’s 200m butterfly

Chad le Clos – men’s 50m butterfly

Cameron van der Burgh – men’s 50m breaststroke

Tatjana Schoenmaker – women’s 100m breaststroke

Chad le Clos – men’s 100m butterfly

Akani Simbine – men’s 100m

Caster Semenya – women’s 1,500m

Luvo Manyonga – men’s long jump

Ndodomzi Ntutu – men’s T12 100m

Martin Erasmus – men’s 97kg wrestling freestyle

Caster Semenya – women’s 800m

Silver medal winners

Chad le Clos – men’s 100m freestyle

Esme Kruger, Nicolene Neal, Johanna Snyman and Elma Davis – women’s fours lawn bowls

Dylan Buis – men’s T38 100m

Christian Sadie – men’s S6 50m freestyle

Henricho Bruintjies – men’s 100m

Brad Tandy – men’s 50 freestyle

Princess Schreuder and Philippus Walker – lawn bowls mixed B2/B3

Johannes Botha – men’s wrestling 74kg freestyle

Hilton Langenhoven – men’s T12 100m

Nicolene Neal and Colleen Piketh – women’s lawn bowls pairs

Bronze medal winners

Ryan Coetzee – men’s 50m butterfly

Cameron van der Burgh – men’s 100m breaststroke

Colleen Piketh – women’s singles lawn bowls

Mona Pretorius – women’s 63kg weightlifting

Charl Du Toit – men’s T38 100m (WR time)

Team South Africa – men’s 4 x 100m medley relay

Sunette Viljoen – women’s javelin

Reinhardt Hamman – men’s F38 shot put

Ruswahl Samaai – men’s long jump

Alan Hatherly – men’s cross-country cycling

Christopher Patton, Tobias Botha and Willem Viljoen – lawn bowls triples B6/B7/B8

Wenda Nel – women’s 400m hurdles.DM

Photo: Runners clear a hurdle during the Men's 3000m Steeplechase Final of the XXI Commonwealth Games at Carrara Stadium on the Gold Coast, Australia, 13 April 2018. EPA