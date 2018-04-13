CWG2018: Semenya steals the show, now for the final weekend events
We’re into the final days of the 2018 Commonwealth Games and it’s been quite an effort from South Africa’s athletes. Caster Semenya stole the show on Friday as the country’s medal tally kept growing. By ANTOINETTE MULLER.
It’s been a wild ride, but the Commonwealth Games is winding down with the final events set to take place over the weekend.
Friday, though, brought more bling for South Africa – with Nicolene Neal and Colleen Piketh winning silver in the women's pairs lawn bowls after a pretty epic encounter where they eventually lost to Malaysia. Martin Erasmus won gold in the men's freestyle 97kg wrestling.
But the day belonged to Caster Semenya, who did the historic 800m/1500m golden double, cruising home in the women’s 800m final.
The wins took South Africa’s medal tally to 35, with 13 golds, 10 silvers and 12 bronzes.
But there was disappointment, too.
Stephen Mokoka finished sixth in the men's 1,000m final, running a season's best of 27:44.58 in a brutally tough field.
In the women's 1m springboard final, Julia Vincent also finished just outside the medal places in fourth spot.
The men's and women's hockey teams finished 10th and sixth overall respectively. The women’s sevens team lost to Canada (29-0) and New Zealand (41-0).
Who to watch on Saturday
Spot fact for you: South Africa's Marius Corbett holds the current Games record, set in Kuala Lumpur in 1998.
There's a marathon of
South Africa does not have any competitors in these events, but if you need a little bit inspiration for your Sunday long run, watch this event.
Who to watch on Sunday
From 1:31, there's a load of Sevens rugby on. The men's team are defending gold medallists and, if they make it all the way to the final, they will play at 7:04.
At the time of writing, though, that was not yet settled.
Total medals won by South Africa at the 2018 Commonwealth Games
Gold medals: 13
Silver medals: 10
Bronze medals: 12
Full list of South African medal winners
Gold medal winners
Henri Schoeman – men’s triathlon
Tatjana Schoenmaker – women’s 200m breaststroke
Chad le Clos – men’s 200m butterfly
Chad le Clos – men’s 50m butterfly
Cameron van der Burgh – men’s 50m breaststroke
Tatjana Schoenmaker – women’s 100m breaststroke
Chad le Clos – men’s 100m butterfly
Akani Simbine – men’s 100m
Caster Semenya – women’s 1,500m
Luvo Manyonga – men’s long jump
Ndodomzi Ntutu – men’s T12 100m
Martin Erasmus – men’s 97kg wrestling freestyle
Caster Semenya – women’s 800m
Silver medal winners
Chad le Clos – men’s 100m freestyle
Esme Kruger,
Dylan Buis – men’s T38 100m
Christian Sadie – men’s S6 50m freestyle
Brad Tandy – men’s 50 freestyle
Princess Schreuder and Philippus Walker – lawn bowls mixed B2/B3
Johannes Botha – men’s wrestling 74kg freestyle
Hilton Langenhoven – men’s T12 100m
Bronze medal winners
Ryan Coetzee – men’s 50m butterfly
Cameron van der Burgh – men’s 100m breaststroke
Colleen Piketh – women’s singles lawn bowls
Mona Pretorius – women’s 63kg weightlifting
Charl Du Toit – men’s T38 100m (WR time)
Team South Africa – men’s 4 x 100m medley relay
Sunette Viljoen – women’s javelin
Reinhardt Hamman – men’s F38 shot put
Ruswahl Samaai – men’s long jump
Alan Hatherly – men’s cross-country cycling
Christopher Patton, Tobias Botha and Willem Viljoen – lawn bowls triples B6/B7/B8
Wenda Nel – women’s 400m hurdles.DM
Photo: Runners clear a hurdle during the Men's 3000m Steeplechase Final of the XXI Commonwealth Games at Carrara Stadium on the Gold Coast, Australia, 13 April 2018. EPA
