Social currency. Accepted everywhere.
13 April 2018 00:39 (South Africa)
South Africa

GroundUp: Philippi land occupiers threaten to defy court order

  • GroundUp
    GroundUp
  • South Africa
  • 12 Apr 2018 (South Africa)
Photo: About 400 people have occupied land in Philippi. Photo: Bernard Chiguvare

Land occupiers in Philippi, Cape Town are threatening to defy a court order ordering them to move. By Bernard Chiguvare for GROUNDUP.

First published by GroundUp

About 400 people have occupied ERF 12718 in Philippi in January. They have called their new informal settlement Siyangena (“We’re going in”). The land, situated between Philippi shopping centre and Betterlife, is owned by the Oasis Crescent property company.

Oasis obtained a court order against the occupiers on 20 March from the Western Cape High Court. The order gives the go-ahead for the sheriff, with the South African Police Service, to remove the occupiers if they do not leave.

The occupiers clashed with police in February. Most were renting shacks in the back yards of formal house-owners in Philippi. Backyarders we spoke to said they could no longer afford paying the rentals they were being charged and so they took part in the occupation in order to build shacks on land they hope to call their own.

Buntu Ludidi, community leader, said:

We are not going to go anywhere, no matter if the police come in full force. The land has not been in use for many years while we are living like rats as backyarders in Philippi. We are not going down without a fight.”

According to the occupiers the land was overgrown with bushes.

We also decided to occupy this land because it was a hot spot for rape and robbery,” said Ludidi.

Ludidi said that the sheriff had told the occupiers they have until Thursday 12 April to move. So some of the occupiers decided not to go to work on Thursday.

I informed my employer that I will not be reporting for work today. I cannot take chances leaving my children and our belongings unattended. Now the challenge is if I do not clock in at work it means I am not going to be paid. I am likely to lose several days’ payment because I am not sure when the authorities will come to destroy our shacks,” said Bongani (surname withheld at his request), who works as a security guard in Bellville.

Bongani had been living in Philippi as a backyarder for four years.

My landlord is now extending the house so he asked me to find an alternative. I have nowhere to go. I thought this could be my permanent home. If they destroy our shacks then I would go and live in the streets with my wife and two children,” he said.

Babonisile Zilwa, who is 61, said he owned a house in Khayelitsha but it was repossessed in 2000 after he became unemployed and could not repay his bond. He has been renting as a backyarder in Philippi since then. He said he took part in the occupation because he wanted a place he could call his own.

Meanwhile the members of the community marched up and down the land, ready to fight with the police or any officials who come to demolish their shacks. DM

Photo: About 400 people have occupied land in Philippi. Photo: Bernard Chiguvare

  • GroundUp
    GroundUp
  • South Africa

Get overnight news and latest Daily Maverick articles







Do Not Miss
amab-nkonkiCEOresigns.jpg

amaBhungane: Nkonki CEO resigns after we expose Gupta fronting deal

By AMABHUNGANE
Main photo: Mourners gather at a memorial service for the late Struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at the Regina Mundi Catholic Church in Rockville, Soweto. The event was organised by the ANC Women’s League on Thursday 12 April 2018. Photo: Leila Dougan

Remembering Winnie: Struggle church honours ‘hero to many’ amid calls to bolster ANC ahead of elections

By Leila Dougan
Photo: Patricia De Lille addresses a media briefing on the water crisis on January 9, 2018. Photo: Leila Dougan

Analysis: The rebellious side of Patricia de Lille is back – and the DA should watch out

By Rebecca Davis
Photo: Mineworkers work deep underground at Harmony Gold Mine’s Cooke shaft near Johannesburg, September 22, 2005. (REUTERS)

Labour Minister declares May the month of the minimum wage; workers’ reservations ignored

By Marianne Merten
Photo: President Jacob Zuma and his State Security minister David Mahlobo at the ANC policy conference, 5 July 2017, Nasrec. (Ihsaan Haffajee)

Analysis: The slow yet inexorable unravelling of Jacob Zuma’s shadow state

By Marianne Thamm
Audi_TTRS_15-main-photo.jpg

Audi TT-RS: The real sports car deal

By Deon Schoeman
FLIXATION-4-I-Love-Dick.jpg

FLIXATION: Kevin’s bacon and the case for nudity parity on television

By Tony Jackman
Photo : A child plays between the many white tents that constitute the Wembley camp. There are approximately around 20 small tents and one large tent which houses evicted residents from the Fattis Mansions building. Photo: Ihsaan Haffejee

Housing: Joburg building collapse highlights the poor’s plight

By Greg Nicolson & Bheki Simelane

Reader notice: Our comments service provider, Civil Comments, has stopped operating and will terminate services on 20th Dec 2017. As a result, we will be searching for another platform for our readers. We aim to have this done with the launch of our new site in early 2018 and apologise for the inconvenience.