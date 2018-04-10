Social currency. Accepted everywhere.
10 April 2018 07:43 (South Africa)
While you were sleeping: 10 April 2018

  • John Stupart
    John Stupart

    John Stupart is the creator of Daily Maverick's First Thing. When not getting up at the crack of dawn, he is working on many of DM's other newsletter offerings. John completed his masters in War Studies at Kings College and has blathered endlessly on several mediums on all things pertaining to African defence policy, strategic, operational and tactical challenges. When he isn't utterly sleep-deprived, that is.

By EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS Akani Simbine of South Africa (right, gold) and Henricho Bruintjies of South Africa (left. silver) celebrate their respective medal wins in the Men's 100m final of the XXI Commonwealth Games, at the Gold Coast, Australia, 09 April 2018.

Trump's legal office raided by FBI, action promised on Syria, and Black Panther shines in new records.

Tuesday, 10 April 2018

"Chemical weapons simply have no place in the 21st century."
Ban Ki-moon

 
 

STORY OF THE DAY

Operation Fix SoEs: Gordhan replaces Denel board

By GREG NICOLSON.

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan announced a new board on Monday for state-owned defence company Denel. The floundering Denel has been implicated in State Capture allegations and is the second State-owned-Enterprise targeted in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s efforts to clean up the sector.

 
 
 

WHILE YOU WERE SLEEPING

Trump's lawyer gets an FBI visit

The FBI has raided Donald Trump's personal lawyer's offices. Trump lambasted the raid of Michael Cohen's office as a "disgrace". Agents seized files relating to Cohen's work. If there was anything incriminating on Trump in Cohen's offices, Robert Mueller certainly has it now. Expect further angry Tweets ranting about this shortly.

 

Trump squares off against Syria

It has been a busy day for Trump. Before his lawyer's office got raided, the president had been busily ratcheting up the belligerence against Syria in the aftermath of a horrific chemical weapons attack on a rebel-occupied city. Trump promised a "forceful" response, which could include military action in a country he had promised to withdraw American troops from.

 

Duckworth gives birth, making US history

Senator Tammy Duckworth has become the first sitting senator to give birth. The Illinois Democrat and veteran of the Iraq War gave birth to her baby daughter, becoming the 10th member of Congress and the first in the Senate to have a child while in office. Duckworth was praised by chief Democrat Nancy Pelosi and colleagues, hopefully from both sides of the house.

 

Black Panther exceeds Titanic record

Move over Jack and Rose, Wakanda is bigger. Black Panther has exceeded revenue from 1997 hit Titanic to make $665.6-million in the US and Canada alone. It is still nowhere close to Star Wars' $936.7-million, but for a film that did not come out over Christmas and had no nerd-pedigree to draw from, the Titanic-busting record is a stunning achievement.

 
IN NUMBERS

$150-million

The amount invested by Bill Gates into Apple in 1997 to prevent its bankruptcy.

 

FACTS OF THE DAY

Today in 1916 the PGA was officially formed in New York City.

The word "Umchina" is a Korean term for a fictional son of your mother's friend. The umchina is perfect in every way you are not.

 

FEATURED ARTICLES

Analysis: The Politics of Diversity

BY STEPHEN GROOTES

 

Honouring Winnie: ANC mourners reject Zuma song

BY ORATENG LEPODISE & BHEKI C. SIMELANE

 

OPINIONISTAS

The super-galactic highway to absurdity

A column by IVO VEGTER

 

The Neuroscience of my Pomeranian’s race effect

A column by TIMOTHY MAURICE WEBSTER

 

The DA’s Hillary Clinton Dilemma

A column by IAN VON MEMERTY

 

Vaal Dam spilling: Drought, what drought?

A column by PETER VAN NIEKERK

 
