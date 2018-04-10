While you were sleeping: 10 April 2018
Trump's legal office raided by FBI, action promised on Syria, and Black Panther shines in new records.
Tuesday, 10 April 2018
"Chemical weapons simply have no place in the 21st century."
Ban Ki-moon
STORY OF THE DAY
Operation Fix SoEs: Gordhan replaces Denel board
By GREG NICOLSON.
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan announced a new board on Monday for state-owned defence company Denel. The floundering Denel has been implicated in State Capture allegations and is the second State-owned-Enterprise targeted in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s efforts to clean up the sector.
WHILE YOU WERE SLEEPING
Trump's lawyer gets an FBI visit
The FBI has raided Donald Trump's personal lawyer's offices. Trump lambasted the raid of Michael Cohen's office as a "disgrace". Agents seized files relating to Cohen's work. If there was anything incriminating on Trump in Cohen's offices, Robert Mueller certainly has it now. Expect further angry Tweets ranting about this shortly.
Trump squares off against Syria
It has been a busy day for Trump. Before his lawyer's office got raided, the president had been busily ratcheting up the belligerence against Syria in the aftermath of a horrific chemical weapons attack on a rebel-occupied city. Trump promised a "forceful" response, which could include military action in a country he had promised to withdraw American troops from.
Duckworth gives birth, making US history
Senator Tammy Duckworth has become the first sitting senator to give birth. The Illinois Democrat and veteran of the Iraq War gave birth to her baby daughter, becoming the 10th member of Congress and the first in the Senate to have a child while in office. Duckworth was praised by chief Democrat Nancy Pelosi and colleagues, hopefully from both sides of the house.
Black Panther exceeds Titanic record
Move over Jack and Rose, Wakanda is bigger. Black Panther has exceeded revenue from 1997 hit Titanic to make $665.6-million in the US and Canada alone. It is still nowhere close to Star Wars' $936.7-million, but for a film that did not come out over Christmas and had no nerd-pedigree to draw from, the Titanic-busting record is a stunning achievement.
IN NUMBERS
$150-million
The amount invested by Bill Gates into Apple in 1997 to prevent its bankruptcy.
FACTS OF THE DAY
Today in 1916 the PGA was officially formed in New York City.
Weather
BFN: min: 10° max 22°, rainy
CPT: min: 14° max: 21°, cloudy
DBN: min: 17° max: 26°, rainy
JHB: min: 12° max: 21°, rainy
KIM: min: 12° max: 24°, rainy
MHK: min: 14° max: 24°, rainy
NLP: min: 17° max: 33°, rainy
PE: min: 13° max: 23°, rainy
PMB: min: 13° max: 25°, rainy
PTA: min: 14° max: 25°, cloudy
Financial Data
Oil=$68.57
Gold=$1,337.25
Platinum=$934.29
R/$=12.09
R/€=14.90
R/£=17.08
BTC/$=6,741
JSE All Share=56,091.56
DJIA=24,289.72
FTSE 100=7,194.75
