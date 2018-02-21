You've been Rick Astleyed!
21 February 2018 18:23 (South Africa)
South Africa

Newsflash: Malusi Gigaba under shadow on Budget Day as damning judgment emerges

  • Rebecca Davis
    bec photo
    Rebecca Davis

    Rebecca Davis studied at Rhodes University and Oxford before working in lexicography at the Oxford English Dictionary. After deciding she’d rather make up words than define them, she returned to South Africa in 2011 to write for the Daily Maverick, which has been a magnificilious decision.  

  • South Africa
  • 21 Feb 2018 12:40 (South Africa)
Photo: South Africa’s Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba addresses a news conference in Pretoria, South Africa April 4, 2017. REUTERS/James Oatway.

As Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba prepared to give his maiden Budget speech in the National Assembly on Wednesday afternoon, new information about Gigaba’s tenure as Home Affairs Minister emerged. The DA announced that it has laid a complaint with the Public Protector against Gigaba as a result of a damning court judgment handed down in December – which finds that Gigaba violated the Constitution by lying under oath. By REBECCA DAVIS.

In Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba’s attempt to defend a decision made while he was Home Affairs Minister, he “committed a breach of the Constitution so serious that (the judge) could characterise it as a violation”.

That was the finding of the Pretoria High Court in December, in a judgment which escaped notice at the time but was drawn to the Public Protector’s attention by the DA on Wednesday.

The judgment related to a privately-owned international customs and immigration service which began running at OR Tambo Airport in Johannesburg last week. The VIP facility is operated by Fireblade Aviation, an Oppenheimer-owned company, and has been the subject of a years-long legal battle between Fireblade, Home Affairs and Gigaba.

The legal saga is messy, as Daily Maverick has previously reported, but the crux of the issue was quite simple. Fireblade said that Gigaba had given approval for the establishment of the VIP facility at a meeting in January 2016 while he was Home Affairs Minister. Gigaba subsequently claimed that this approval had never been given.

Complicating the matter – or clarifying it, depending on your perspective – is the claim that what scuppered the deal is that the company leasing the property for the facility to Fireblade was state-owned arms manufacturer Denel, which has well-documented Gupta links. It was alleged during the court proceedings that the Guptas leaned on Gigaba to withdraw his approval for Fireblade because they wanted in on the deal.

Judges considering the matter have not dealt with that particular aspect of the case. But in October 2017, the Pretoria High Court ruled that Gigaba had indeed given approval for the Fireblade project to go ahead, contrary to his denials.

Gigaba and Home Affairs tried to appeal the judgment, with Gigaba quoted at the time as saying that the judge “got it very wrong”.

It now emerges, however, that a three-judge bench of the Pretoria High Court denied Gigaba the right to appeal in December on the grounds that such an application had no chance of success.

The judgment, authored by Judge Neil Tuchten, is scathing.

Tuchten writes that the evidence presented in the original case shows “incontestably” that Gigaba did indeed grant permission for the VIP facility and then revoked it.

This is particularly significant, says the judgment, because Gigaba is no “ordinary litigant”, but a minister bound by his constitutional oath of office.

By telling a deliberate untruth on facts central to the decision of this case, the minister has committed a breach of the Constitution so serious that I would characterise it as a violation”, Tuchten found.

The DA has now laid a complaint with the Public Protector in response.

These findings are unequivocal and form the basis of the DA’s complaint to the Public Protector to investigate Minister Gigaba for his breaches of the Constitution, the Executive Members Ethics Act and the Executive Ethics Code,” read a statement released by DA chief whip John Steenhuisen on Wednesday.

The DA said that the court’s findings were further evidence that Gigaba had to be removed from the Cabinet without delay.

In light of this judgment and the DA’s complaint, the ANC should now be compelled to act against Minister Gigaba if indeed they are a ‘renewed’ organisation,” Steenhuisen stated. “This is the true test for President Cyril Ramaphosa and his party – steps must be taken to remove Minister Gigaba as a matter of urgency.”

With Gigaba scheduled to give his first Budget speech on Wednesday afternoon in his current portfolio as Finance Minister, Gigaba’s spokesperson was not immediately available for comment. DM

Photo: South Africa’s Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba addresses a news conference in Pretoria, South Africa April 4, 2017. REUTERS/James Oatway.

  • Rebecca Davis
    bec photo
    Rebecca Davis

    Rebecca Davis studied at Rhodes University and Oxford before working in lexicography at the Oxford English Dictionary. After deciding she’d rather make up words than define them, she returned to South Africa in 2011 to write for the Daily Maverick, which has been a magnificilious decision.  

  • South Africa

Get overnight news and latest Daily Maverick articles







Do Not Miss
Photo: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and former president Jacob Zuma at Tuynhuys on Tuesday night. Photo: @presidencyZA/(Twitter).

Zuma and Ramaphosa: the truth beneath the Cheshire Cat grins

By Carien du Plessis
Photo: Then South African president-elect Jacob Zuma walks with South African President Kgalema Motlanthe outside parliament after Zuma was formally elected the country's next President in Cape Town, May 6, 2009. REUTERS/Nic Bothma

SAPS Clean-Up: Scopa hears of ‘millions’ mooted as IPID flushes out the mess of the Mangaung ‘Shadow State’

By Marianne Thamm
Photo: President Cyril Ramaphosa replies to the debate on the State of the Nation Address in Parliament, 20 February 2018. Photo: GCIS

SONA 2018: Ramaphosa charm offensive extends to land expropriation, unemployment and that ‘reshuffle’

By Marianne Merten
Photo: Malusi Gigaba, then Home Affairs minister. Photo: Reuters

Budget 2018: High expectations of Ramaphosa’s administration may be taxing for ordinary South Africans

By Greg Nicolson
becs-CRWalk.jpg

Reporter’s Notebook: Walking with the President

By Rebecca Davis
jess-guptaApplications.jpg

Scorpio: Gupta Inc – It’s game on as fightback begins

By JESSICA BEZUIDENHOUT
Photo:Mauritius by Sofitel So Mauritius (Flickr)

Op-Ed: South Africa and Mauritius – Why do countries reform?

By Greg Mills
Photo: Former South African President Jacob Zuma, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Brazilian President Michel Temer attend a BRICS Business Council and Signing ceremony, at the BRICS summit in Xiamen, China, 04 September 2017. Photo: EPA-EFE/Kenzaburo Fukuhara /POOL

Op-Ed: SA’s foreign policy – towards greater strategic partnerships post-Zuma

By LUANDA MPUNGOSE

Reader notice: Our comments service provider, Civil Comments, has stopped operating and will terminate services on 20th Dec 2017. As a result, we will be searching for another platform for our readers. We aim to have this done with the launch of our new site in early 2018 and apologise for the inconvenience.